Technical Q & A: Viewing photos stored in old digital format | Features





Question: I found an old floppy disk with a photo of my grandfather. However, the image files have the suffix “.max” and there is no suitable computer software to open them. what can I do? FB, Kenner, Louisiana.

Answer: Photo files with the “.max” suffix were scanned from photos printed by a program called ScanSoft PaperPort. Ideally, that software would open those photos, but it’s no longer available.

However, the program sells for $ 99 under another name, Kofax PaperPort (see tinyurl.com/mh4u8jrb). If you don’t want to spend too much, you can get a free 15-day trial of Kofax PaperPort (see tinyurl.com/8m57nhue).

Please note that you will need to enter your name and email address to use the free trial of PaperPort. Next, you need to download the program as a compressed file (make the file smaller to speed up the download).In the installation menu[解凍]You can open it by pressing.

After that, you will be able to easily view your photos in the future. Convert using Kofax PaperPort. Converts max files to the more widely used Adobe PDF file format (.pdf). The PDF format can be read by several different programs, such as the free Adobe Acrobat Reader DC (see tinyurl.com/ykx4n9um). Be sure to uncheck “Optional Offers” before downloading the Adobe program.

Question: My computer contains a program named “Killer Control Center”. I don’t know what it is or how it was installed on my computer, but neither Malwarebytes nor the Kaspersky security program has classified it as harmful. What should i do about it? EL, mound, Minnesota.

Answer: Despite its ominous name, Killer Control Center is a legitimate PC network software owned by Intel and distributed to new computers by manufacturers such as Dell.

The Killer software is used by the PC’s “network interface card” to process incoming and outgoing data. You can monitor which programs or websites are using the most data and give some programs a high priority to use your internet connection.

This prevents some data-intensive programs, such as online games and video websites, from running out of Internet capacity. (See tinyurl.com/23vm7h5j for more information). If you don’t use data-intensive programs very often, you probably don’t need the Killer Control Center and can uninstall it.

Question: When I log in to Facebook on my PC, I have multiple choices about what to enter in the username box. Choices include email and password, daughter and grandchildren’s email addresses. I asked Facebook for help, but they didn’t answer. what can I do? WJ, Pine River, Minnesota.

Answer: The cause of the problem is the web browser, not Facebook. The browser holds your Facebook username (email address) and password, which makes it easier to log in (no need to enter).

However, your daughter and grandson will someday be logged in to Facebook on your PC, so the browser will save their email address and list them as options. Fortunately, you can remove unwanted usernames and passwords from your browser (see tinyurl.com/9tyck3ak).

Readers can write to Alexander at Tech Q & A, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55488-0002. Email: [email protected] Please include your name, city and phone number.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos