Forza Horizon is reportedly working with Hot Wheels this year





Reportedly, the well-known Xbox open world racing series Forza Horizon will collaborate with Hot Wheels on a new toy car model to be launched in September. This information follows rumors that Forza Horizon 5, the next unreleased game in the series, will be set up in Mexico and will be available later this year.

Hot Wheels has a long history of collaboration with Forza IP. After being released in 2016, Forza Horizon 3 received a major Hot Wheels expansion in May 2017. Extensions are a brand new map, a series of stylized hot rods, and miles of hot wheels burning orange trucks. Hot Wheels also launched its own branded toy car line in 2017 and 2018 to commemorate the release of both Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 4, respectively. Most recently, the Hot Wheels Legends car pack was launched for Forza Horizon 4 on February 22nd, prior to the game’s Steam release. The car pack contains six new cars from Legends Tours of Hot Wheels.

As reported by the website VGC, an Instagram post from the thuntedblog suggests that a new line of unpublished Hot Wheels models branded with the Forza Horizon logo will come in September this year. This account belongs to the website T-Hunted, which claims to be “the best site for hot wheels and die casting”. Along with the release date, this post contains images of three packaged cars, including a blurry image of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Corvette C7.R and Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Immediately after the first post, the thunted blog made another post with a much clearer image of the Porsche package. Posts containing images can be found below.

Assuming these images are genuine, they provide a great deal of information. Industry insider Jeff Grab said last year that Forza Horizon developer Playground Games was ready to release the next racer before developer Turn 10 released simulation racer Forza Motorsport 8. I believed. It’s been a year since the first Horizon was launched in 2012, but no new Forza games have been released since Horizon 4 in 2018. Just last month, Grubb and reporter Jez Cordenteas announced the unannounced Horizon 5 Mexico setting on Twitter. Finally, all Horizon games except the first one were released at the end of September. Given the desert background of the Hot Wheels package, the September release, and the use of the new “Forza” font in Motorsport 8 reveals a trailer, these models will be released by Theory 5 this fall. And adds credibility to the theory that it is set in Mexico.

It is not yet known if this theory applies. Forza Motorsport is usually released before the next Horizon game, but both are dormant as the studio develops the game to take advantage of the next generation of Series X and S hardware. It seems. The game is usually released in the same year it was announced, but Motorsport 8 was announced last summer and is playtested by the community. The game is a long way off and probably set for next year. Meanwhile, Playground Games has stopped announcing Horizon at this year’s E3 and is probably ready to release the game this fall. The studio has been split up to work on the new Fable, but the next Forza Horizon has certainly been developed over the years. Answers to all these questions may be revealed at E3 in the coming weeks.

