How to play Mario vs Bowser Mod among us

The trend to add popular game, movie and TV characters to “Among Us” doesn’t seem to slow down anytime soon. The Mario vs. Bowser mod allows one crew member to confront a huge and overwhelming scammer. Many of Among Us’ role mods empower the crew against fraudsters or turn them into unstoppable, overwhelming powers. Currently, a new trend is emerging that includes the strengths of both mod types. These “anti” mods bring powerful scammers against the crew from pop culture, but give one crew the heroic abilities of another character to protect other characters and scammers. Defeat it. Mario vs. Bowser Among Us mod is one of the latest options.

In the Mario vs. Bowser mod, a scammer plays the role of Bowser and one crew member is assigned the role of Mario. The scammer as Bowser tries to eliminate all the crew, but Mario protects the crew, finds Bowser, and tries to eliminate him first. Each of these roles comes with new abilities based on characters such as Fireballs, Invincible Stars, and Goomba’s Army. Here’s how to play Mario vs. Bowser mod on “Among Us”.

How to play as Mario and Bowser among us

There are several versions of UsMario and BowserMod, and the rules differ slightly between content creators. The original was created and programmed by Sub & Fletch, and the same mod version was demonstrated by the popular YouTuber SSundee and his friends. There are several variations of mods, but none are currently generally available for download. Players may be able to participate in games that use this mod by joining the server where this mod is installed. Players can challenge the programming of the version at any time. Given its popularity, it is possible that other modders will eventually program a version of this mod to make it more widely available.

When your crewmate becomes Bowser, a scammer in the Among Us Mario vs. Bowser mod, you can use some new abilities to thwart or kill your crewmate, including:

Leap: Bowser jumps into the air, chooses where to land, and crushes the crew along the way. Bowser: Bowser selects one crew member and sends a horde of Goomba after that character. Airship: Bowser jumps onto the map and board the airship. From the airship, he can look at the entire map and shoot fireballs at the crew. Spin: Bowser throws a spinning shell at the crew.

To use all but the power of Goomba, you need to transform the scammer into Bowser. Bowser can also use classic sabotage and kill buttons, and light and door sabotage is most effective when using mods. Some of Bowser’s attacks leave corpses, but they have not been reported, making things more difficult for the crew.

One crew member is randomly assigned a Mario role to fight Bowser’s abilities. The crew wears sprites that look like the iconic Nintendo characters. Mario cannot die from Bowser’s attack, but can kill Bowser with a fireball during the match. Mario has several abilities, including:

Invincible: Mario throws a star at the crew and is temporarily unable to die from Bowser’s attack. This is especially useful for Goomba. Yoshi: Mario is jumping around on Yoshi’s back. While this ability is active, Mario can move through walls faster than normal crew and Bowser. Fireball: Mario can shoot a fireball with Bowser. Friendly fire is possible. Stomp: Mario crushes Goomba with his feet.

As a general strategy, Mario should be close to the crew and have frequent use of stomps and invincibility in case of Goomba’s attack. They can use Yoshi’s power to travel the map and monitor things. Mario always wants to keep at least one crew member and kill Bowser to ensure victory. He also needs to be very careful not to use fireballs until he is completely sure who Bowser is, or until he finds Bowser roaming the map. If the fireball gets too close to the crew, the crew will die.

Scammers can transform into Bowser and get out of Bowser, so the rest of the crew can find them and vote. This is the easiest way to ensure a crew victory. However, the odds still seem to favor the scammer Bowser. Based on the gameplay footage of this mod, the goal seems to be to enjoy new abilities and play more interesting than winning. It’s best to enjoy these mods casually with your friends.

Players can watch the UsMario vs Bowsermodin match by checking out the SSundee video below.

Among us, it’s available on Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

