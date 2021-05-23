Skyward Sword HD, New Photo of Switch Remaster





The Legend of Zelda Skyward Wall HD It shows itself in some new images It gives a very accurate idea of ​​the work being done by the developer remaster coming to Nintendo Switch.

With advanced controls, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Wall brings the first experience to a hybrid console from the classic canon of the HD series. From the perspective of Zelda’s description and dynamics.

Discover the best sword look in The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD on Nintendo Switch.

Originally released Wee, this classic adventure is optimized for the Nintendo Switch with all the new features to play with smooth motion controls and buttons only.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Wall HD, EchoLink e Zelda.

A historical link placed at the beginning of the series timeline, he has to find his childhood friend Zelda and cross the world above the clouds and unknown debris.

Armed with his credible sword and shield, our hero faces powerful enemies, tests his hands in complex puzzles, and soars in the air over a majestic bird called fur.

If you’re playing with two controllers, Joy-Con, these are swords and shields. Move the joy-con on the right and the joy-con on the left to operate the sword in the game and raise the shield to prevent enemy attacks.

This type of movement can be used to use various objects and tools such as bows and arrows, and to throw bombs.

For the first time, you can use the buttons in portable mode or Nintendo Switch Lite.

This project command allows you to control the sword of the attachment by tilting the right control stick in the desired direction.

