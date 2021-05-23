You can now delete the last 15 minutes of your Google search history





Are you worried about what your last search says about you? Google has finally allowed anyone to remove their last 15-minute search. This eliminates the possibility of previous results appearing on the Google homepage when you start typing.

Please note that this is different from the browser history. Whether you’re using Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, or Firefox, your web browser can help you track your websites and searches and return to the next page, but Google itself is also a user. Monitor. Search. These are used to tailor your ads to your liking, suggest YouTube videos based on your interests, and display previous search terms when you start typing.

It’s all very helpful … until you find something you’d rather forget.

Of course, Google has provided the ability to search your results without fear of being used for any of the above. Called secret mode, it’s built into Google Chrome and stops Google from recording web activity (although Internet suppliers (BT, Sky, Virgin Media) will continue to show you everything they’re doing. It’s worth remembering. Numerous on-screen ads, Facebook login buttons scattered around the web, etc …)

However, if you’ve never used secret mode and want to erase the last 15 minutes from a record, this latest feature is useful.

Announced earlier this week at the annual developer conference known as Google IO, the California company explained that it will include quick shortcuts to delete queries over the last 15 minutes using search engines.

So if you suddenly find yourself looking for a birthday gift without enabling incognito mode, go to the main page of Google.co.uk and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner.[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.Then from the menu[履歴の削除]Click. simple. Google says it has focused on this new feature because it believes it is very popular with fans. This suggests that the often-forgotten Google users may have been asking the company to implement it for some time.

In any case, it doesn’t have to be too valuable to jump into secret mode every time you buy a gift or look up a job change on your work computer. It’s convinced that secret mode has only been used in these two so far.

There is a pitfall … As mentioned above, functionality is limited to the last 15 minutes. Beyond that, you will have to deal with your recorded search results.

