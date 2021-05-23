Cooks and nurses go down 6K officers to protect prisoners in U.S. prisons





Almost one-third of the jobs of federal correctors in the United States are vacant, and prisons are forced to use cooks, teachers, nurses, and other workers to protect prisoners.

In federal prisons in Texas, prisoners are locked up in cell on weekends because there are not enough guards to monitor them. Elsewhere in the system, battles broke out, several prisoners fled in recent months, and one of the country’s most understaffed prisons in Illinois, with five prisoners since March 2020. Died of murder or suicide.

The Justice Department budgeted 20,446 full-time prison officers in 2020, but said the agency that operates the Federal Bureau now employs 13,762 prison officers. The prison bureau claims that many of its facilities still have full complements of officers who focus solely on maintaining order.

The decision to use other staff as security guards is based on the needs of the facility and is made to ensure that important positions are covered. Officials could also be forced into prison officer duties “at irregular times, such as pandemics,” officials told The Associated Press.

For years, prison bureaus have been plagued by systematic failures, from chronic violence to prominent death. However, the staffing crisis was reaching its limits and the pandemic did not help. Nearly 7,000 employees have been infected with COVID-19. Officers were sent to the hospital to protect prisoners being treated for the virus. Four personnel and 235 prisoners were killed.

Overworked employees are quickly burned out and violent encounters are reported almost daily. Illinois prisons have so few staff that police officers may be forced to work overtime for 60 hours a week. At a California facility, a dispute arose between prisoners shortly after the teacher was sent to fill out as an officer.

The extended use of that practice, known as augmentation, is to carry out programs and classes such as under the First Stage Act, while the authorities carry out the obligations necessary to ensure the safety of prisoners and staff. Raises the question of whether it can be done. A review of criminal justice with widespread bipartisan support in Congress.

“You can’t program, be safe, or do much to run a prison without the right staff,” said Kevin Ring, president of the advocacy group Family Against Mandatory Minimums. Says.

The agency claims that everyone working at the facility is a trained oath correction worker, regardless of job title or position. It is said that all 35,000 employees should be expected to perform law enforcement functions when they are hired, even if they are signed on as counselors or teachers.

However, separating employees from other duties up to twice a week means less time on regular tasks such as teaching lessons, checking release documents, and providing important prison services. ..

“When they augment you, you’re not doing your job you’re hired,” said Jonathan Tsumker, union president of the Federal Prison in Thomson. “If you are a counselor, you cannot counsel inmates. If you are a case manager, you cannot do first step acts. They are two days you will not return.”

The problem arose when wealth financier Jeffrey Epstein died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, one of the safest prisons in the country. One of the two prison workers assigned to protect Epstein’s suicide night was a warehouse worker who was augmented to work as a corrector. Both were working overtime due to lack of personnel.

Trade union officials have warned of staffing issues even if they meet outside a medium-security prison in Mendota, California this week. But federal efforts to attract more workers with a 25% recruitment bonus have so far made little dents. The starting salary is just under $ 43,500 and is promised to be $ 62,615. But it’s far less than what some other federal agencies offer, not to mention competition with police stations, state prisons, oil refineries, factories, and warehouses.

Aaron McGrotin, union president of FCI Mendota in California, said: “We killed staff on duty. On duty, staff were injured. At what point did they realize there was a problem to fix and stop band-aiding?”

The agency says it will hire nearly 4,000 new staff in 2020, more than ever, and more than 500 additional jobs are underway. The agency said it provides retention incentives for positions that are difficult to fill, retains eligible employees to retire, and holds regular recruitment events.

The situation can be even more dire as federal prisons prepare for the influx of prisoners. Currently, there are 152,376 prisoners in 122 facilities.

The Prison Department terminates the contract with Private Lockup — Mendota Prison was set up to accept 400 prisoners from a Texas commercial facility — and about 5,000 released under house arrest during a pandemic. May ask for your return.

In high-security prisons in Thomson, Illinois, several prisoners have been killed or committed suicide in recent months, adding about 20 non-executive workers daily, forcing officers to work 16 hours overtime. .. Overtime for more than a few hours a week.

Last week, authorities suddenly recalled a temporarily relocated prison officer to assist with some of the system’s most understaffed facilities. Bureau officials said that those employees were sent to “where they are experiencing staff shortages for training purposes and to provide additional security as needed” and that the work is permanent. He said he never intended.

Those familiar with the matter said the decision to bring back staff was driven by cost savings and came after a fierce internal financial review. People were not allowed to discuss this issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The prison bureau does not say how much money has been spent on augmentation in the last few years. Records reviewed by AP show soaring costs from both augmentation and overtime. In a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, authorities spent $ 8.1 million on overtime last year. The annual budget for the entire government agency is close to $ 7.8 billion.

The agency said it would have to rely on overtime and the relocation of other staff “if there were not enough prison officers to cover the facility’s critical custody posts.”

“This is not a new practice,” officials said in a statement. “It is important to note that the staff assigned to our institution are initially professional law enforcement officers, regardless of profession. All staff are trained accordingly and are routine and It is expected to perform law enforcement functions in extraordinary situations. “

However, prison officers say there is a difference between patroling the same cell block daily (maintaining skills and sensations) and doing regular side jobs.

The staffing situation at Beaumont is very strict, and prison staff do not have enough police officers to protect the prisoners, so they are only locked in prisons on weekends. Visits to the prison were suspended until further notice.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos