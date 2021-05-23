It seems unlikely that there is a Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite version like PUBG Mobile Lite, which is why





PUBG developer Krafton has yet to say whether it will release a Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile similar to PUBG Lite, which was banned with PUBG last year.

Highlights According to a new report, Krafton may not be working on Battleground Mobile India Light. The minimum system requirements for Battleground Mobile India include 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 or higher. There is no official release date for the long-awaited first-person shooter. ..

Krafton, the developer of the popular title PUBG, has not revealed whether Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, will get the Lite version. The official Battlegrounds Mobile India website does not mention the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite on various pages or throughout the FAQ.

The Lite version for games is typically targeted at smartphones that lack RAM and storage. According to a new report, Battlegrounds, Mobile India may not be able to get the Lite version.

The release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite is not listed anywhere on the official website. Recently, Krafton, the manufacturer, has answered a number of questions, including the release date of Battleground Mobile India.

The developers said they are in the process of finalizing the release date for PUBG Mobile India and will soon check it on the official website and social networks. There is speculation that a first-person shooter will be released on June 10th or June 18th.

It’s quite possible that Krafton is working on a Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India and has a tight lid. However, according to IGN, there is no Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite.

This is because the specifications required for the game are not very strict. The only hardware requirements on the Google Play list for Battlegrounds Mobile India are Android 5.1.1 and above, and 2GB of RAM. This basically means that almost all modern Android smartphones need to be able to play games at startup. That may be why Krafton is unaware of the need for the Lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began earlier this week. Battlegrounds Mobile India has some gameplay differences with PUBG Mobile on the battlefield, but there are some Indian-specific tweaks available. Comes with special in-game activities with new amenities and features.

Users are advised not to prey on various fake Battlegrounds Mobile APK files doing rounds on the internet. Krafton hasn’t announced anything about APK files, so it’s clear that all these links and APK files you see on the internet, social media, and even WhatsApp groups are absolutely fake.

