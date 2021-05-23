Mobile, Free Fire, FAUG, etc.





Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has already started. However, gamers are ignorant because Krafton Inc does not provide an exact release date. If you’re already pre-registered for the game and have been patiently waiting, but you’re among the crowds who want to play a similar game to get you hooked until launch, you’re in the right place. Here’s a look at the top five Android options you can play while waiting for Crafton to launch Battleground Mobile India in the country.Read also-How to get a PUBG Mobile redemption code for May 2021 Earn free benefits such as skins, cancers, cosmetics and premium items

Call of Duty: Mobile

Read more-PUBG Mobile Titans: The Last Stand Teaser reveals interesting details

Call of Duty along with Counter-Strike is part of the heavy hitters of the multiplayer FPS genre. Most PC gamers have played at least one of these games at some point in their lives. Activision brings a similar experience to mobile platforms and launches Call of Duty: Mobile. This has quickly gained attention among mobile gamers. The game has multiple modes such as Battle Royale mode, Deathmatch mode, Search and Destruction mode. Before PUBG Mobile was banned in India, the game ran hard for its money. It is no exaggeration to say that the same thing can happen when BattlegroundsMobileIndia is launched in India. Read also-PUBG Mobile India user data is still online, is it a threat to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire was competing with PUBG Mobile long before Call of Duty: Mobile. The game is very similar to PUBG Mobile, offering users benefits such as smaller maps and fewer specifications required. This game is very interesting and can keep the user’s attention. The game runs at a very fast pace, with a 10-minute match on a small island with a total of 50 players. Like PUBG Mobile, you can parachute, drive vehicles, and pick up ammo anywhere. It’s relatively easy to play compared to PUBG Mobile due to its easy fight dynamics and easy recoil correction and storage.

Fortnite

You may find that Fortnite is not currently in the Play Store and App Store. This is because Epic Games wants more freedom than Apple and Google are ready to offer on their mobile platforms. The game can be downloaded and played on an Android smartphone from the game’s official website. The game blends the battle royale genre with the terrain construction genre for unique gameplay. While this game is unique and fun to play, it may not appeal to everyone due to its animated appearance and wide range of gameplay mechanics.

FAU-G: Fearless and unified guard

FAU-G: Before the game started, Fearless and United Guards were called by people as an alternative to PUBG Mobile in India. The game was announced shortly after PUBG Mobile was banned in the country, and the game started in January only in story mode. The company has not yet added the promised Battle Royale mode and 5v5PvP battle mode. The game is currently downloaded over 5 million times on the Google Play store. The game is very interesting and visually appealing, but its combat mechanics are so similar without change that it can be jarring after a while. This is expected to change after the company launches a new mode.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale is a third-person battle royale game that you can play in a more relaxed environment compared to all the other games on this list. The game doesn’t have a lot of complicated settings or improper mechanics to play. This is a small battle royale game with a cartoonish look, where 32 players jump onto the battlefield and fight for 3-5 minutes.

