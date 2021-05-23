Samsung’s “Rollable” smartphone can be called Galaxy Z Slide, Trademark Filing Tips





Samsung Garage Z Slide (Image: LetsGoDigital)

Monica’s “Z” emphasizes that the phone is part of the Premium Samsung Galaxy Z series and sits with the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung has reportedly submitted a trademark for its "Z-slide" smartphone to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), demonstrating the development of the long-awaited handset with a sliding or rotating display. LetsGoDigital has found the latest trademark application and claims that the "receipt date" is May 21, 2021. It is reported that the trademark application introduced a Monica called "Galaxy Z Roll". Both phones look the same, but have different names. In particular, a patent application earlier this year shows that Samsung's sliding phones have been in operation since March 2020. The same publication mentioned a device that has a standard form factor in its normal form, but can deploy an extended display from the right-giving the phone a tablet-like design. Using the / rolling technique, the user can expand the screen area by about 30%.

Meanwhile, rival brands like LG exhibited the LG Rollable smartphone that can be rolled on the CES 2021 earlier this year. A glimpse of the event revealed that the display slides from one side and the screen stretches to look like a tablet. Unfortunately, LG has closed its mobile division and smartphones are unlikely to go on sale so far. Prior to that, Oppo announced the Oppo X2021 with a similar concept. The compact form of the Oppo X 2021 is a regular 6.7-inch smartphone. However, with a swipe of the side button, your smartphone expands like a full 7.4-inch tablet. According to an old report, Samsung plans to launch a new Galaxy Z smartphone in August this year. The company has the potential to launch the next generation Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip. Readers should be aware that companies often apply for trademarks or patents to book their products, but the actual implementation may not be immediate. This means that the Galaxy Z Slide can only be booked for internal development purposes and may not be officially released for years.

