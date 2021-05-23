Android 12, Apple Music lossless audio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, etc.





Every week, numerous technology announcements are made worldwide and across product categories. This week we saw one of the most important software launches of the year on Android 12. In addition to the latest Android version, several new devices have appeared on the market across categories such as smartphones, laptops and chipsets. Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 smartphone, along with accessories such as the new Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Let’s take a look at some of the launches that took place this year.

-Realme Narzo 30

Realme has revamped the Narzo 30 series with the new Realme Narzo 30. Regular models will join the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro, which debuted in February. The new Realme Narzo 30 is now available in Malaysia. However, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that 4G and 5G variants of the device will soon be available in India. The company has not yet shared India-specific launch details. The Realme Narzo 30 4G features a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD + resolution and 90Hz refresh. The display panel has a hole punch notch that houses the selfie camera. Inside, you’ll find an integrated ARM Mali-G76 GPU, 6 GB of RAM, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor paired with 128 GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and supports dual SIM cards. The triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

-Android 12

Google unveiled the next-generation mobile operating system Android 12 at an ongoing Google I / O Keynote conference this week. Android 12 brings a major redesign to the Android UI. There are new lock screens, larger quick settings tiles and more. The lock screen has a large clock with no notification, only a small date, and a temperature indicator on the left side. The volume slider has also been increased, and Android 11 now has a rounded profile instead of a square. The brightness slider will have the same shape with the quick setting. The quick settings menu is also in the form of tiles in Android 12, in contrast to the previous button-type layout.

-Apple Music Lossless

Apple also announced that Apple Music will bring industry-leading sound quality to its subscribers by adding Spatial Audio to support Dolby Atmos. The new features will be available to all Apple Music subscribers in June of this year and will be part of your existing Apple Music subscription. There is no additional charge. Apple uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) for high-definition trucks, and users can also choose from three quality standards for lossless audio. According to Apple, thousands of tracks will support Spatial Audio at launch and will be added on a regular basis. This addition is good news for anyone who owns an Apple AirPods wireless earphone, Apple AirPods Max headphones, or an Apple HomePod or HomePod Mini smart speaker.

-Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC

Qualcomm, an American chipmaker, has launched the latest mobile chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 GSoC. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC was launched at the Qualcomms 5G Snapdragon Summit and sits between the Snapdragon 750G and Snapdragon 780G. The chipset is the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and is designed to provide an enhanced multimedia experience with new configurations. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is based on a 6nm process, and the company claims it can deliver up to two times better artificial intelligence (AI) performance than its predecessor. Qualcomm said in a blog post announcing the new SoC that it will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

-Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco has also launched a new smartphone, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The new Poco M3 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor designed to bring 5G connectivity to low-cost smartphones, replacing the Qualcomm mobile chipset available on regular models. In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch Full-HD + LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Internally, it features an Octacore MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and Mali-G57 MC2 integrated GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be further expanded with a microSD card. The smartphone is ready to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 and supports dual SIM cards. Its triple rear camera module includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-up shots. On the front is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

-Other launches

Apart from the launches above, there were also several other launches. Vivo has launched the Vivo Y525G and Vivo TWS2 earphones. HP has launched new gaming laptops such as the HP Omen 16, HP Omen 17, and HP Victus 16. Realme has released Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Buds Wireless 2. MSI has also released three laptops (MSI Creator M16). , Z16, 17, GE66, GE76. Sharp also launched the Sharp Aquos R6 smartphone, and Honor launched Honor Play 5.

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos