Samsung is shipping 7 million foldables this year, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3: Report: Report





Smartphone sales continue to skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic, as customers rely on their devices while working from home or blocking. Manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and Huawei offer a wide range of choices, from affordable smartphones to advanced foldable devices. The new report suggests that Samsung plans to increase sales of foldable devices this year.

Samsung launched the original Galaxy Fold in 2019 and was successful in the foldable smartphone market. Since then, Samsung has launched its successors, the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released this year. According to South Korean news portal The Elec, the company plans to ship a total of 7 million foldable smartphones this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, which will be the successor to the original Galaxy Z Flip, may appear later this year. According to the report, Samsung plans to sell up to 4 million units of this vertically foldable device, significantly higher than the previous year’s 2.5 million units.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is likely to cost more than the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip, is expected to account for the remaining 3 million units Samsung plans to ship this year. Samsung reportedly has the potential to launch these devices in the coming months. However, it is not yet known how many units Samsung can actually ship this year, keeping in mind the user’s ability to spend during a pandemic.

