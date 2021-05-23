



A script or script is a sentence that tells the scene, conversation, and behavior of a movie, television show, play, or a character in a play. In addition to writing, formatting the script is a lot of work. If you want to write a script in Google Docs, this tutorial will definitely help. Simply add a simple add-on to Google Docs to quickly format your script. Find out more about the add-ons you need to format your script in Google Docs.

How to write a script in Google Docs

Google Docs supports external add-ons to further extend the feature set. To create and format a script in Google Docs, you need to install an add-on on it. The add-on we are going to use is called Fountainize. You can install it in Google Docs using the following steps.

Open Google Docs[アドオン]Go to the menu[アドオンを取得]Click Options.

Then type Fountainize in the search box and press Enter.

You will see the installation options on the Fountainize app page.[インストール]Click the button to add it to Google Docs.

You will be asked to give the required permission.[続行]Tap the button to approve this add-on.

Once you authenticate your app, it will be added to Google Docs. You can access it from the add-ons menu.

How to format a script using Fountainize in Google Docs

After adding Fountainize to Google Docs, you can start writing the script and the script will be formatted with one click. But before that, you need to read the basic steps on how to write a script. Fountainize provides a set of steps to add various elements to the script.[アドオン]Go to the menu[噴水]>[サイドバーを表示]You can read them using the options.

The Fountainize sidebar displays the Instructions options. Click on it to see guidelines for writing scripts in Google Docs. For example, to add a scene, start the line with an int (internal) or ext (external), then enter the location. Similarly, to add letters, capitalize the name and then write his / her dialogue on the next line. And so on.

You can also assign shortcuts to characters, so you only have to enter the shortcut each time the script repeats the character.

It also offers a great focus music option for listening to some songs that are suitable for writing.

Simply create your script using the steps and guidelines provided by Fountainize. Then to format the script[アドオン]>[ファウンテン化]Go to[スクリプトのフォーマット]Click Options.

It will take some time to process and format the script. See the screenshot below for an example of the final script.

This guide will show you how to write a script in Google Docs using an add-on called Fountainize. It’s an easy-to-use service and works very well.

You can also find Fountainize at workspace.google.com.

