“Elite Dangerous Odyssey” is in dire straits due to performance issues





“Elite Dangerous Odyssey” has recently been released and is on sale fairly roughly.

(Photo: Steam)

PCGamer reports that the latest expansion pack for Elite Dangerous has a lot of bugs and massive performance issues that make it unplayable for many. These issues persist through different hardware configurations. This often means that even the most powerful systems will not be able to run the game properly.

Released on May 19, Odyssey was supposed to be one of the most exciting add-ons for Elite Dangerous. Its main purpose was to scale up the previous game, which basically trapped players in spaceships and land vehicles.

The Odyssey allows players to actually land on the planet and explore on foot.

The Odyssey is the second major “Elite Dangerous” extension, but unlike the first extension titled “Horizon”, it is currently less aggressive.

According to GameRant, most of the player complaints are about a very basic AI, repetitive mission structure, little new content other than what the base game offers, and a lack of overall stability.

In fact, many fans who have tried paid Alpha tests claim that the Alpha version of the extension is actually more stable. As a result, “Elite Dangerous Odyssey” is currently sitting in Steam’s “almost negative” review.

Future fixes

Obviously, developer Frontier Developments was in a hurry to DLC with the launch on May 19th. That is the only reason. And now they need to work on various modifications of the game.

Currently, there is Hotfix 1 news that seems to bring additional stability and mission structure improvements, as reported on PCGamesN.

Some of the biggest issues Hotfix 1 is supposed to fix include tutorial errors. In this case, the enemy’s dropship may fly and fail, dropping the bad guys you should shoot.

(Photo: Steam)

Hotfix 1 also aims to address a bug in another tutorial that prevents players from using the hangar, and thus the high-speed elevator to the spacecraft. Obviously, the entire premise of “Elite Dangerous” is maneuvering the spacecraft.

Finally, this patch also aims to fix some graphic issues affecting the organic characters in the game and errors that cause the game to crash when the player tries to remap the key bindings. is.

The full patch notes can be read on the Frontier Developments forum.

“Elite Dangerous Odyssey”: What Star Citizen Should Be

Many gamers expected the Odyssey to make “Elite Dangerous” a really great game. Better than unreleased games of the same concept: “Star Citizen”.

“Star Citizen” is a title very similar to “Elite Dangerous”, but it hasn’t been released since it was announced in 2012. The previous Kickstarter campaign is considered to be the most ambitious game ever created. Scope and technicality. When the game finally launches, it provides an experience that takes precedence over all other games before and after it.

The game itself is another topic, but let’s just say that the Odyssey should have been a DLC that would give gamers a taste of what Star Citizen was supposed to offer. Currently, in order for Frontier Developments to fulfill its original promise, the game is a broken mess and needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

