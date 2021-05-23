Point of the story: amiibo has always been a physical DLC, and Skyward Sword HD is no exception.





This week Nintendo unveiled a particularly fascinating amiibo that connects with The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. This is arguably one of the most handsome people ever. It also caused a bit of a storm on social media and in the comments section of this site, with lots of vitriols spinning around. The source of the debate is simple-the quality of life (QoL) feature seems to be available only by scanning this particular amiibo. Instead of heading to the save statue or jumping into the loft wing to move from the sky to the ground and vice versa, you can move freely, saving a bit of time and effort.

The reaction was certainly pretty good. I can understand different perspectives, but the passion behind many of the views expressed was probably amazing. Locking the features behind collectable figurines is no dispute to be a prank in this era, but the counterpoint is simple-that’s what amiibo does, are you unaware?

Oddly enough, this isn’t particularly close to the most ironic application of Nintendo’s amiibo NFC technology. In the early days of the range, was there an entire game centered around someone who remembers the Animal Crossing amiibo Festival? And the hard-to-find Wolflink literally trapped the entire Challenge Dungeon in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD. If you don’t get one of the bundle copies at that point, do your best. In the original Splatoon, there is an example where the gameplay content on the disc is locked behind a toy scan because the figure was needed to access certain challenge missions (and associated gear).

Perhaps part of the anger is that people have partially forgotten that this is the role of amiibo. In the Switch era, this series was mainly used for Super Smash Bros. Figures like Super Mario Odyssey provided additional help and a way to find hidden items. Many amiibo figures have a relatively small impact on the game, so it’s not always a big deal to miss. Some gamers collect them all, while others (like this writer) only collect what they really want to put on the shelves. You won’t buy plenty of anything.

So what’s behind the ongoing antipathy towards amiibo, and why are some of the reactions to Skyward Sword HD so enthusiastic? We’ve seen a lot of discussion, some of which are valid. One view is that the full retail price of HD remasters / rereleases is quite high, given the precedents set by rival companies. With the addition of expensive amiibo on top of that, things start to get really expensive.

Others simply point out that the original design choice of moving from a savepoint is not a good thing, and it is unacceptable to improve it with expensive add-ons alone. Others have argued that Nintendo will get a “free pass” for high prices and ironic products, and in this particular example some have decided to draw a virtual line on the sand.

Nintendo has always been an active advocate for the value of its products. This is a very prominent business attitude, especially in Japan.

You can definitely discuss the price of remasters in both ways. Nintendo has always been an active advocate of product value, a very prominent business attitude, especially in Japan. That said, porting Wii games to HD will certainly be a lot more work than many Wii U ports. Some of those Wii U re-releases were certainly cheap, but migrating Wii titles in the SD era would require some effort and effort.

When it comes to the argument that Nintendo gets a “free pass” that other companies don’t, it’s probably in the eyes of the viewer. Nintendo has received a lot of criticism for many products and policies. Nintendo Switch Online is a clear example of what it is today, and what’s disappointing about what Nintendo is doing is effectively lifestyle. This writer doesn’t agree that the company always gets a “free pass”, but if you feel that way, of course it’s your right.

But the features locked behind the amiibo points are interesting. As I said at the top, it’s basically amiibo and “toys-to-life”. Nintendo has been enthusiastic about the relatively shortage of Sanrio Animal Crossing cards (providing characters, clothes, and items) even recently, but at least not the blind packs of the previous AC card series, but a single purchase. It was done. That is the basic mechanism of the product. These are optional extras with optional content and it is up to you whether a particular amiibo or content is desirable enough to purchase. It’s a physical DLC, plain and simple.

The antipathy towards amiibo has existed since day one, simply as an aversion to the concept. Probably now emphasized as it is the last “toys-to-life” brand in town. A mix of overkill and consumer indifference, previous booms like Skylanders and Disney Infinity have been dusty, but Nintendo’s range remains alive. This can be due to its attractiveness as collectable as well as in-game content. The Big N also consistently produces inadequate inventories that drive FOMO, the well-known weapon of many profitable companies.

The “Disney Vault” approach is ironic and designed to maximize profits. Well, that’s what Nintendo does for shareholders, like Disney, Sony, Microsoft, and many others. Its purpose is to find a balance between maximizing profits and keeping customers happy. Sometimes it will tilt in one direction more than others. We don’t have to like it, but it’s a reality.

But is the Skyward Sword HD amiibo figure and related features some kind of new low, new level irony? No, frankly, it’s about the same as a course. As emphasized above, Nintendo is exacerbated in that it locks content behind small plastic figures and cards.

That is amiibo. In reality, I like figures and are willing to pay, so a sufficient number of people will be happy to participate. At least those who skip amiibo haven’t missed the actual gameplay content. It’s about as good as it gets.

Anyway, see you next time when the internet decides to be amazed that amiibo is designed to make a very wealthy company more money.

