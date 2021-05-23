Women in Tech: Evelyn Espinoza-Macias





Growing up in a low-income, Spanish-speaking family in South Omaha, Evelyn Espinoza-Macias said she was constantly suffering from the language barrier.

Although her parents were supportive, she was unable to speak English or provide the same level of academic support that many of her classmates received. Young Latin women remember working hard and spending countless extra hours at school to learn English. Eventually, after doing a lot of work, she became fluent in language and turned to life after graduating from high school.

Espinoza Mathias dreamed of becoming a lawyer, but her career plan will change significantly during her fourth grade. After hearing the AIM Institute’s free code camp at Omaha Minami High School and receiving encouragement from her teacher, she applied. Although difficult, the class stimulated a passion for coding and helped her realize the benefits of her career as an engineer.

The program mentor encouraged Espinoza-Macias to apply for Union Pacific’s technical internship program while learning how to code websites using languages ​​such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. -Life work experience.

She suspected she would be chosen, but applied anyway. In the summer of 2020, she landed an internship. Since August, she has been exposed to new technology concepts while working in the IT department of a Fortune 500 company while majoring in cybersecurity at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Addison Parker, Senior Project Engineer at Union Pacific, says Evelyn is doing very well. She has learned a lot about business and IT. I had her work on some real projects that add value to the company.

If AIM did not offer a code camp for Omaha South High School, the career path of Espinoza-Maciass would look very different. This program inspired her to embark on a life-changing journey that defines her future and reveals her potential to become a technology leader.

Thanks to AIM, Espinoza-Macias has learned the basic web development skills of a top-notch internship at Union Pacific, a Fortune 500 company. She found the class difficult at first, but the AIM instructor worked with her until she understood the material. Today, UNO’s freshman Espinoza-Macias is the first family member to enter college and looks forward to a challenging, lucrative and opportunity-rich career in technology. Her parents have always advised her three daughters to pursue the jobs they really enjoy, but are delighted to see her thrive in her newly discovered technology career path.

Espinoza-Macias continues to deepen its technical knowledge. In addition to her ongoing academic workload and UP internship, she enrolled in the AIM Code Schools Java Specialization course. This class will continue to improve your web development skills by focusing primarily on the computer programming language Java, which is used for back-end development. This will give you the skills to be a full stack developer.

Evelyn is a bright and talented individual with strong leadership qualities, a truly devoted young woman, and her efforts have a positive impact on the world around her, an instructor at the AIM Code School. Vanessa Kasun says. It’s a real honor to be part of her journey.

It’s an important journey not only for Espinoza Mathias, but for the industry as a whole. Women make up only 26% of technology workers. To make matters worse, colored women make up only 11% of the technical workforce. This lack of diversity results from teams working with diverse perspectives and identities that perpetuate systematic biases, hinder the innovations that research has shown.

In addition, Espinoza-Macias recently joined AIM’s technical mentorship program. This program connects her with a mentor who helps her navigate a fast-growing technology career.

SPN supports AIM’s role in removing the unique barriers faced by young women interested in technology careers. Consider making a tax-deductible donation to the Youth in Tech program to help AIM continue to build its technology community. Diligent and talented young women like Evelyn Espinoza-Macias can gain even a little more access to the tech sector.

