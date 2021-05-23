Housemarque wants to make bigger pieces like returns





After the success of Returnal, developer Housemarque wants to make more games like this.

Housemarques Returnal is touted as the best game to showcase the next generation of technology that comes with the PS5s DualSense controller. On top of that, its looping gameplay and barrage combat are candidates for this year’s game for developer achievements. It’s no wonder Housemarque wants to make more highly productive games like this.

I’ve worked on two projects before, but Returnal has, of course, only one, marketing director Mikael Haveli said in a conversation with Game Reactor. I don’t know if we’ll continue with one or two projects in the future, but the idea that we’re able to establish ourselves with Returnal will define the future type of title we want to create. ..

The developer’s previous projects were primarily related to 2D arcade shooters with brightly colored combat sequences and barrage capabilities. In that case, Returnal, with Sony’s support, seems appropriate to be the culmination of studio expertise. This game is proof that Housemarque is stepping up to the major leagues and ready to launch a big budget title with a larger production range.

The idea is to show that we’re not just a Resogun studio, Haveveri added. We can do all sorts of things. From a studio perspective, you want to go for these larger types of experiences. I still love arcades. We still love small games.

For the future, Housemarque had a number of projects underway, but Returnal played a central role in the production process. The studio now seems to want to shift its focus and branch into creating different types of games. But it does not forget its roots. Do you know? Maybe 26 years later, we will do more than that. But it really depends on how successful you can be with the type of experience Returnal currently represents, “Haveri explained.

In fact, Returnal was originally supposed to be a 2D arcade shooter. This is similar to a game the studio created in the past. But after constantly impressing Sony with the demo, Housemarque moved to a format we now know.

