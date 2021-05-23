How does the video doorbell work?





Are you always missing deliveries because you are out? Or are you tired of being caught by a cold caller and need a way to see who is at the door before opening it? You’ve probably heard that the best video doorbells are a handy solution and you can talk to anyone at your doorstep from your smartphone.

However, if you’re not entirely sure how these handy smart home gadgets actually work, how video doorbells work, where to store your recorded videos, and integration with the best smart home devices. Explain exactly how to automate your home.

The smart doorbell not only allows you to see and talk to someone who has reached the threshold (thanks to the built-in camera, microphone and speaker) when the doorbell is pressed, but also works like the best home security cameras. I will.

You will know if there are unwanted visitors to your property as they will warn you if movement is detected in that field of view. They save the footage so you can check it back at a later date, giving you the peace of mind that your home is safe even if you’re a few days or weeks away.

According to research firm Strategy Analytics, video doorbells have skyrocketed in popularity over the past four years and are owned by one in four homes in the United States.

Some, such as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, are battery-powered and can be installed with little DIY expertise, while others, such as the Arlo Video Doorbell, are designed to replace existing wired doorbells and are experts. It may be necessary to install by.

Some video doorbells use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify if a person, animal, or vehicle has detected it and prevent you from being notified each time the bush gently sways in the wind.

However, it’s worth remembering that most video doorbells require a monthly subscription to get the most out of them. This allows you to see the footage after it occurs, access smart features designed to reduce unnecessary alerts such as setting activity zones, and alert only about movements in these areas of the camera’s field of view. I can.

(Image credit: Arlo) How does the video doorbell work?

Video doorbells work just like the best home security cameras. Use Wi-Fi to send a notification to your phone when motion is detected in the doorbell’s field of view or when the doorbell itself is pressed.

If you receive a notification or want to see what’s happening at home, use your smartphone or table companion app (or get a dedicated smart display) to log in to your doorbell camera and at the front door You can see who you are.

With the built-in doorbell speaker and microphone, you can talk to anyone in the camera’s field of view.

The video doorbell also saves footage recorded when motion is detected or when the doorbell is pressed so you can view it at a later date. This is useful if you were unable to respond to an alert when it arrived, but want to see who the caller is.

However, as already mentioned for many video doorbells, this requires a monthly subscription. This starts at $ 2.99 / £ 2.49 / AU $ 4.49.

Eufy Video Doorbell 2K is one of the few smart doorbells that doesn’t require a subscription. Instead, you can store up to 16GB of video (about two weeks’ worth) on the bundled base station, so there’s no ongoing cost.

Many video doorbells are a handy feature to reduce these annoying warnings, as bird-like movements, buzzing winds between trees, or unwanted notifications about pedestrians on the pavement can be frustrating. We also provide. For example, in the activity zone, alerts are only displayed when movement is detected in these areas, and AI can identify whether an animal, vehicle, or person triggered the alert.

Most video doorbells also offer integration with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or HomeKit, so you can configure them to work with smart speakers and smart displays. Makes a sound when the doorbell is pressed so that you can talk to someone at the front door.

For smart displays, it can also be used to display the doorbell feed. However, not all video doorbells work with all voice assistants, so make sure they work with your current kit before you buy.

Which is the best video doorbell?

The video doorbell market is a crowded market where well-known home security companies such as Ring and Arlo are competing with Google and Eufy. For some brands, you can also choose a model. Rounded up picks from each big hitter to help you choose.

(Image credit: Arlo) Arlo Video Doorbell Wired

The best wired video doorbell

specification

Resolution: 1536 x 1536

Video Recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription

Audio: Bidirectional

Power supply: Main power supply

Today’s best deal

Reason to buy

+ Detailed clear video + 1: 1 aspect ratio s + Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit support

Reasons to avoid

-Limited features without subscription-Complex installation

In our eyes, this is the best video doorbell you can buy. It provides a detailed video that allows you to see the full length of the person at your doorstep, supports all major smart home platforms, and you can’t even reach the door where you can leave a message for you. However, most features rely on Arlos’ monthly service subscription. Arlo also offers a battery-powered version, but HomeKit is not currently supported.

(Image credit: Ring) Ring Video Doorbell 4

The best battery-powered video doorbell

specification

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Video Recording: Unlimited video for up to 30 days with subscription

Audio: Bidirectional

Power supply: Battery

Today’s best deal

Reason to buy

+ Clear video and audio + Battery-powered or wired available + Pre-roll feature

Reasons to avoid

-Limited features without subscription-Insufficient integration between Google and HomeKit

The huge ring of video doorbells is available in a variety of models. Some of them are battery-powered and others are mains. All of them make it easy to talk to anyone at your doorstep, but its latest video doorbell looks like the best battery-powered product ever. It provides detailed footage, including a color pre-roll feature that saves a 4-second video before motion is detected, resulting in crisp images and crisp audio. What’s more, the battery is removable, so if you buy an additional battery, it won’t stop working if it runs out.

(Image credit: TechRadar) Nest Hello

The best video doorbell with face recognition

specification

Resolution: 1600 x 1200

Video Recording: Unlimited video for up to 60 days with subscription

Audio: HD bidirectional

Power supply: Main power supply

Today’s best deal

Reason to buy

+ Convenient face recognition + Easy-to-use app + Clear video and audio

Reasons to avoid

-Full functionality requires a subscription-Alexa integration is limited and there is no support from HomeKit

Google currently offers only one model of video doorbell, but it has facial recognition not found in other smart doorbells on the market. You can capture the face of a person approaching the door and assign a name in the app. The next time you visit, the app will provide a notification to identify them. It will improve over time. However, to get the most out of this doorbell, you’ll need a monthly subscription, Alexa’s integration is limited, and HomeKit isn’t supported at all, so it’s a good fit for the Google ecosystem. It’s perfect.

(Image credit: Eufy) Eufy Video Doorbell 2K (wireless)

Best Video Doorbell Without Subscription

specification

Resolution: 2048 x 1080

Video recording: 6GB free local storage at the base station

Audio: Bidirectional

Power supply: Battery

Today’s best deal

Reason to buy

+ No monthly subscription required + Detailed 2K video + Easy installation

Reasons to avoid

-Voice chat and video delays-Bright scene footage lacks details-There is downtime to charge

Eufy also offers a mains version of this doorbell, along with a full HD battery-powered model, but the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K represents the best value. Unlike other video doorbells tested, detailed 2K video is stored at your home base station, so no subscription is required. It’s battery-powered, making it ideal for renters and those who don’t have a wired doorbell. However, the doorbell stopped working when it needed to be recharged, and I found some delay when talking to people at the front door.

Will the video doorbell be stolen?

Like any other item on the outside of your property, it is unlikely to be stolen. Removing them is certainly not an easy task, as most video doorbells need to be screwed onto the outside of your property, but it can happen.

The ring video doorbell comes with a security screw. Security screws can only be removed with a unique type of screwdriver (included in the box) that can prevent thieves. Ring also promises to replace the stolen video doorbell if he is contacted within 30 days of the theft and calls the police.

