Today’s Headline: Garuda and Google scrutinize the dark web for data breaches ranked as the best employers in Ireland





Garda works on a 24-hour shift to monitor the dark web prior to expected data breaches

Medical services are preparing for one of the biggest data breaches in recent years, as sensitive patient information could be dumped on the dark web tomorrow. The Garda National Cybercrime Agency is working on a 24-hour shift to monitor underground websites and hacker forums for the first signs of data appearing on the Internet.

Google ranked as the best employer in Ireland

Technology giant Google has topped the new ranking of Ireland’s most rewarding employers. Ireland’s 150 Best Employers’ first Sunday Independent / Statista list is based on a comprehensive research project for companies with more than 200 employees. See here for a complete list, along with top 25 profiles and in-depth analysis.

Sinad OConnor: They raised my ass to me, but they loved me healthy

The singer told St. Patz’s staff why she became a performer, why it was hard for children to get into a train wreck, why Dr. Phil felt he had exploited her, and her new memoirs. Clarify the reason for the dedication.

Ian Bailey is afraid to be homeless

Ian Bailey may be facing the homeless after the recent collapse of his relationship with his long-term partner Jules Thomas. A former chief suspect in the murder of a French woman, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, said she continues to live with a former partner who understood his predicament.

Conwoman GPO Girl confessing that she stole a child in Australia

A serial fraudster who convinced Garda that she was a victim of sex trafficking will appear in Australian court tomorrow for stealing a child. In 2013, Samantha Azzopardi was called a GPO Girl after being found wandering O’Connell Street in distress, who appeared to be unable to speak English.

Sleep partners in Covid cases wanted to study viral immunity

Scientists are trying to find out if people can resist the Covid-19 infection because they have a special immune system. A study at Trinity College Dublin first investigated why infected staff partners in major hospitals did not get infected with Covid-19, even though they shared a bed with a sick person. I have.

Andrew McGinley: Talk forever to keep my children’s memories alive

Last week, his beloved father discovered that his wife, Diadol, was not guilty of murdering three children because of madness. He explains how to deal with the loss of Connor (9), Darag (7), and Carla (3).

UCD Honors Old Man Bellfield on Commemorative Bench

A monument dedicated to the late homeless man, lovingly known as Old Man Belfield, was unveiled at the University of Dublin. A handmade bench was placed in the rose garden next to the Bellfield House yesterday afternoon.

More than 100 crackhouses identified in the Tarat area, requiring sex on narcotics

There are more than 100 crack houses in the suburbs of Tallaght in southern Dublin alone. Addiction services are struggling to address the issues associated with the new epidemic of highly addictive drugs.

Woman throwing a smoothie at Leo Varadkar will not be prosecuted

The Dublin woman who threw a smoothie at Leo Varadkar never faced criminal charges, it appeared. Garda at Garda Station on Perth Street launched an assault investigation into the incident at Melion Square Park last September.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos