Book Review:’Eat Sleep Innovate’ | Community





Eat Sleep Innovate: How to make creativity a daily habit within your organization by Scott D. Anthony, Paul Cobban, Natalie Painchaud, Andy Parker. Boston: Harvard Business Review Press, 2020. 272 pages, $ 28 (hardcover).

We are at the forefront of our innovation efforts and have seen the good, the bad and the ugly. Scott D. Anthony, Paul Cobbin, Natalie Pineshaw, Andy Parker explain in Eat Sleep Innovate: An introduction to how to make creativity a daily habit within your organization, and how to harness the imagination and ingenuity of your entire team. .. If you are skeptical, we understand. In our experience, companies want to innovate and build creative employee stability, but attempts usually fail or even completely backfire. Therefore, skepticism.

It’s easy to guess that people can’t change, but I’ll add it a little later. The lifelong worker has a worn-out habit and lacks the knowledge necessary to adopt state-of-the-art technology. This book shows system-level ways to encourage and enable people to think and act beyond the status quo. Our approach lies at the intersection of four research streams: organizational culture, changes in customs, behaviors that enable innovation, and structures and systems that drive innovation.

Has your interest been stimulated yet? Or, in other words, have you wanted the people you work with to be more creative in approaching the challenges and problems you face on a daily basis? More importantly, have you ever wondered if you can motivate them to think more regularly outside the proverbial frame? These veteran experts need not only provide detailed explanations to help shed the light needed for these evolving queries, but also to accurately diagnose and make the problem at hand necessary. A fix that will help you stay viable and competitive, taking it to the next level by providing the right tools.

Structurally, the book first consists of eight chapters, the world’s largest undeveloped energy source, arranged in two major sections: Part 1: Laying the foundation (in the first four chapters). Composition), and Part 2: Tips, Tips, and Tools (which consist of the last four chapters), and conclusions, the beginning of the exercise. The concepts and applications are based on evidence-based research, including a 7-page source note. Curiously, I found the fairly extensive appendix contained at the end of the main story to be particularly enlightening. They are arranged in five sections: Culture of Innovation Bookshelf, Literature Review on Cultural Change, Diagnosis of Innovation Culture, Status of Innovation Relationships? And Bag of 101 BEANS, an acronym for Behavior Enablers, Artifacts, and Nudges.

The insights and recommendations recorded in Eat Sleep Innovate are fairly comprehensive, covering both the human side of the equation and the technical considerations inherent in every successful enterprise. I will. Culture shapes the tools we use. Tools inevitably shape culture with continuous feedback loops that define almost every aspect of the modern world. In particular, we are providing products and services that continue to move forward at an accelerating pace. Typical excerpts that emphasize the relevance of the human element of the environment are in the Spring Implementation of Culture, Chapter 4, and in which I am particularly intrigued.

People must live new actions before designing ways to encourage and enable them. Just because most people intuitively understand the importance of culture does not mean that everyone is willing to spend time on cultural evolution. A first-hand experience of the power of certain behaviors is the best way to convince people of the importance of BEANstorming to enable them.

Similarly, a good example of human-technology interaction, at least from a historical perspective, is in Phase 4: Advance Ideas in Chapter 8.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of a digital company born is that it recognizes that technology is a business. In contrast, many legacy companies need IT, but most see it as an unwelcome cost. For example, a 1979 Harvard Business Review article suggested setting up a bank back office to increase IT efficiency and allow real-world businesses to focus on customer engagement and making money. This shift creates unhealthy tensions between profit-hungry frontline leaders and IT departments responsible for injecting large numbers of software changes into increasingly important systems while maintaining stability. I did. The relationship between the master and the servant has evolved, and the front office has a drawstring purse, prioritizing the ability to generate new revenue over the necessary improvements in stability.

Anthony is a senior partner of Innosight, a growth strategy consulting firm. In 2019, he was ranked 9th as the most influential management thinker by the Thinkers 50, a bi-annual ranking of global business thinkers. His previous books include The Silver Lining: Your Guide to Innovating in a Downturn, The Little Black Book of Innovation: How It Works, How to Do It, First Mile: Launch Manual for Getting Great Ideas into the Market and Dual. Transformation: How to relocate today’s business while creating the future with Clark G. Gilbert and Mark W. Johnson. Cobban is the Chief Data and Transformation Officer of DBS Bank based in Singapore. He also chairs the Institute of Banking and Finance Future-Enabled Skills Work Group and is an IBF Fellow. With a bachelor’s degree in labor relations from McGill University in Montreal and an advanced qualification in executive coaching from Columbia University’s coaching program, Painchaud is an Innosight Learning Director. Parker spent five years at the London-based Accenture Global Strategy Group working on a number of transformative and strategic projects for consumer goods and service clients. He is also an Innosight partner.

Fortunately, innovators in large corporations have access to the same tools as entrepreneurs, the author notes near the end of the book. They can combine those tools with hard-earned assets of scale. And the combination is absolutely magical.

After reading this enthusiastic yet fascinating treatise about the confusing but ultimately exciting world of modern commerce, I couldn’t agree any further. I strongly recommend it.

Review by Aaron W. Hughey, Professor Emeritus of the Faculty of Counseling and Student Affairs, Western Kentucky University.

