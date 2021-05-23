30 minutes of exercise does not prevent you from sitting all day, but this can help





To stay healthy, we recommend exercising 30 minutes a day or 150 minutes a week. However, 30 minutes make up only 2% of the day. And many of us spend most of the rest of our time sitting.

Studies have shown that sitting can be bad for our health in many ways, and even suggests that it is as bad as smoking. And our new study found that 30 minutes of daily exercise wasn’t enough to overcome the health risks of sitting too much. However, he also revealed that a proper balance of exercise and time spent on movement could counteract the downsides of sitting.

We combined data from six different studies in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Sweden to survey a total of more than 130,000 adults. Each study used a physical activity monitor (such as Fitbit) to measure a person’s movements and sitting time throughout the day. Each study then followed participants for an average of 4-14 years to see if they died.

As expected, 30 minutes of exercise per day was found to reduce the risk of premature death for those sitting less than 7 hours per day by up to 80%. However, it did not have the same effect on people sitting 11 to 12 hours a day. In other words, it’s not as easy as checking the exercise box on your to-do list. A healthy lifestyle requires at least 30 minutes of exercise when sitting for long periods of time.

For those who sit a lot, 30 minutes of exercise daily, combined with less than 11 hours of light movement (shopping, cooking, gardening, etc.) for 4-5 hours a day, only reduces the risk of premature death by 30%. .. Total sitting We can think of this mixture of light activity, exercise, and sitting as a cocktail. And when it comes to living an active lifestyle, there are different recipes you can choose to get the same benefits.

For example, suppose one person exercises for 30 minutes each day, travels about 6 hours throughout the day to do activities such as doing household chores and commuting on foot, and sits for about 10 hours a day. They exercise 55 minutes daily, travel about 4 hours throughout the day, and have the same risk of death as those who sit for about 11 hours. In other words, different combinations of exercise and movement can be used to offset the harm of sitting.

Personalized recommendations

Our findings provide new insights into what constitutes a healthy and active lifestyle. Scientists have been studying the health benefits of exercise for decades, but this study largely ignores the fact that how you spend the rest of the day is also important. .. Instead of the recommendation that everyone should strive to achieve 30 minutes of exercise each day, our results show that physical activity recommendations can be more personalized. People can combine and hire the activities that are best for them.

For many of us, our work requires sitting at least eight hours a day. However, once you get home, you may get some health benefits by exercising for an hour and doing some light activities in the evening (such as housework or gardening). Housewives who are too busy to go to the gym can also improve their health by moving around all day, playing with their children and cleaning up groceries.

However, as a caveat, our study found that 6 minutes of light exercise was equivalent to 1 minute of moderate to intense exercise. Therefore, to get the same effect as 30 minutes of exercise, you need 3 hours of light activity.

Our research adds important new insights into the ideal balance of movement, but lacks one element of sleep. If you don’t get enough sleep, it’s unclear if exercise and the health benefits of exercise are the same. Similarly, you should investigate important questions about how you spend your day, such as whether you need to wake up 30 minutes early to exercise.

Ultimately, our findings show that a healthy and active lifestyle isn’t just about 30 minutes of exercise, but a variety of ways to achieve better health and longevity. Exercise offers the best value for your spending in terms of the time you need, but our findings are good news for those who may not have the time, ability, or desire to exercise. is. The road to an active lifestyle is more accessible and achievable than we thought it would be, and it’s not just for gym regulars.

Sebastien Chastin, Professor of Health Behavior Dynamics of People, Places and Systems at Glasgow Caledonian University, Keith Diaz, Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

