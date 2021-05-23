Scientists develop new gene editors to correct disease-causing mutations





The C-to-G Base Editor (CGBE), a CRISPR-based gene editor, opens up therapies for up to 40 percent of hereditary disorders caused by single-nucleotide mutations.

A team of researchers at the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A * STAR) Genome Research Institute (GIS) has developed a CRISPR-based gene editor, the C-to-G-based editor (CGBE), to correct the causative mutations. Did. Hereditary disease. Their study was published in Nature Communications on March 2, 2021.

One in 17 people in the world suffers from some genetic disorder. You or anyone you know (relatives, friends, colleagues) can be one of about 450 million affected worldwide. The mutations that cause these disorders can be caused by multiple mutagens, from sunlight to spontaneous errors in cells. The most common mutation to date is a single-based substitution in which a single base in DNA (such as G) is replaced by another base (such as C). Countless cystic fibrosis patients around the world have C instead of G, leading to defective proteins that cause genetic disease. In another case, replacing A with T with hemoglobin causes sickle cell anemia.

To correct these substitutions, the team invented a CRISPR-based gene editor that accurately converts defective C in the genome to the desired G. The invention of this C-to-G based editor (CGBE) is a single nucleotide substitution related to human diseases such as cystic fibrosis, cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal disorder, and neuropathy described above.

The CGBE Editor advances the widely adopted CRISPR-Cas9 technology to enable molecular surgery on the human genome. CRISPR-Cas9 technology is routinely used to disrupt target genes, but is inefficient when precise changes to specific sequences are required. The CGBE editor solves an important aspect of this challenge by enabling efficient and accurate genetic alterations. CGBE consists of three parts. 1) The modified CRISPR-Cas9 identifies the mutated gene and concentrates the entire editor on that gene. 2) Deaminase (an enzyme that removes amino groups from a compound) targets defective C and marks it as a substitution. 3) Finally, the protein initiates the cellular mechanism to replace defective C with G. It enables a previously unattainable direct conversion from C to G, corrects mutations and, as a result, treats hereditary disorders.

Dr. Chew Wei Leong, Senior Research Scientist at GIS, said: “The CGBE gene editor is a breakthrough invention that directly converts the C of the gene to G, which may open up therapeutic means for a significant portion of the gene. Disorders associated with single nucleotide mutations.”

“Patient safety is very important,” Dr. Chu emphasized. “We are working to ensure that CGBE and CRISPR-Cas modality are effective and safe in disease models before further developing such modality for clinics.” Due to his scientific efforts in, he was one of three young researchers who won the prestigious Young Scientist Award (YSA) 2020.

Professor Patrick Tan, Executive Director of GIS, said: The combination of these enables accurate and efficient engineering of DNA for research, biological research, and disease correction, thereby ushering in a new era of genetic medicine. “

See also: Liwei Chen, Jung Eun Park, Peter Paa, Priscilla D. Rajakumar, Hong-Ting Prekop, Yi Ting Chew, Swathi “Programmable C: G to G: C with CRISPR-Cas9 Oriented Base Excision Repair Protein” Genome Editing by N. Manivannan and Wei Leong Chew, March 2, 2021, Nature Communications.DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-021-21559-9

About A * STAR’s Singapore Genome Institute (GIS)

The Singapore Genome Research Institute (GIS) is a research institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research of Singapore (A * STAR). It has a global vision aimed at using genomics to achieve extraordinary improvements in human health and public prosperity. Founded in 2000 as the center of genome discovery, GIS has a mission to “read, reveal, and write DNA for better Singapore and the world,” a technology for academic, economic, and social impacts. We are pursuing the integration of genetics and biology.

GIS’s main research areas include Precision Medicine & Population Genomics, Genome Informatics, Spatial & Single Cell Systems, Epigenetic & Epitranscriptomic Regulation, Genome Architecture & Design, and Sequencing Platforms. GIS’s genomics infrastructure is also used to train new scientific talents, act as a bridge between academic and industrial research, and investigate high-impact scientific questions.

About the Science and Technology Research Agency (A * STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A * STAR) is Singapore’s leading public sector institution that leads economic-oriented research to advance scientific discoveries and develop innovative technologies. Through open innovation, we work with both public and private sector partners to benefit society.

As a science and technology organization, A * STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research improves Singapore’s life by creating economic growth and jobs and contributing to social benefits such as improving health care, urban life and sustainability outcomes.

We play an important role in developing and developing diverse talents and leaders in agencies, research institutes, broader research communities and industries. A * STAR’s R & D activities span biomedical sciences, physical sciences, and engineering, with research institutes primarily in Biopolis and Fusionopolis.

