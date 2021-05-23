Druid’s Wrath is a great review!





Six months after the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhara and Ubisoft, the title has already expanded with the wrath of Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid, the game’s first DLC.

After years of seeing the Viking documentary and the fair share of the series, I was completely absorbed in the first game. It regained my attention when the news of the expansion, an expedition to the territory of Ireland, was announced.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara didn’t follow the true story of the British Vikings exactly, but a lot of real history was thrown in to keep things interesting. The same is true for the Irish story of Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid’s Wrath.

DLC welcomes a 15-20 hour exploration of the game. Obviously, it depends on the type of gameplay you choose, and you’ve spent a fair amount of time raiding, looting, and exploring new territories while finding new side quests.

But Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Is Druid’s Wrath Worth Buying?

Pick up where you left behind

A mysterious visitor arrives at the Ravensthorpe coast while you are still on your way through the original Valhalla story and additional missions. Eivor isn’t immediately convinced, but a brief quest and presentation of a letter quickly changes the mind of the protagonist leaving at the request of her long-lost cousin.

A strange introduction to this Ballid who wants to be never mentioned in Valhalla’s more than 50 hours. It’s even more amazing that he became King of Dublin.

You arrive on the Irish coast in an era of change as King Fran, the new King of Ireland, aims to unify the different kingdoms. However, there is considerable hiding behind the scenes and you need to be involved in discovering the enemies hiding in the dark.

Ireland

Assassin’s Creed Valhara: The Land of Druid’s Wrath is significantly different from what you have explored before. Ireland is quite different because Norway is full of snow and England is a wide open meadow. The landscape features iconic hills and cliffs that are famous for the country. In addition to this, there are many swamps and swamps, the eerie fog and fog that add to the suspense.

The landscape is beautiful and eerie, enhanced by haunted areas on the map. Each area adds to the eerie, creating a unique experience of how characters interact and explore.

In stark contrast to Raven’s Thorpe and other England, it now seems to be tame by comparison.

Details of the same thing

Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid’s wrath has changed the environment and story a bit, but the basic components are about the same. The way the quest presents itself and works through the quest follows the same formula. Find a location on the map, explore the area, choose an attack method, kill everyone, plunder, and return from where you came to collect rewards.

Over the 50+ hour spread of Valhalla, it sometimes became very boring. To break this formula, players may find it desirable to explore the map, raid monasteries, reach several sync spots, and upgrade homes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhara: But Druid’s wrath brings a new quest type. One of these is Royal Demands. Here, players are expected to clear outposts and steal items of interest. These tasks arrive anonymously at Eivor via the pigeon huts around the area, but the story isn’t very valuable. As such, it feels out of place – above all boring. However, building resources as a reward provide a small amount of value.

The biggest changes in the DLC are the Druids themselves, Danu’s children. They are committed to the old way and strive to maintain this way of life through violence and deception. On paper, they are just another group of individuals added to the order. But it’s their supporters who bring a refreshing fighting style to the game.

These druids fight using hallucinogenic gas, which is considered magical. Also, new weapons, animals and other elements have been introduced to make the experience less unique and one-dimensional. Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Every raid or mission of Druid’s Wrath has a lower boss with a unique combat style. This adds a bit of tension as you need to know when to avoid and when to attack and understand their movements.

Final Thoughts on Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid’s Wrath

Exploring the Irish coast brings a new experience to it. Not only does it continue very smoothly from the original storyline, but it also adds quite a few new mechanics to make it unique enough without overhauling the game itself.

If you’re a fan of the Viking story, you’ll definitely find a lot of extras on Eivor’s adventure through Ireland. There are some rigorous aspects that haven’t been shaken off from the main game, but Assassin’s Creed Valhara: Druid’s Wrath is still a great playthrough.

Review Assassin's Creed Valhara: Druid's Wrath PROS map continues to show its beauty There are many more to explore new combat styles and elements from Druid Decent runtime extensions Disadvantages Many recycled elements Some performance Bugs remain

