Will Google throw away Stadia?Rumors of the new Chromecast say it’s not the case with PS5 and Xbox rivals | Games | Entertainment





A new report released this week suggests that Google isn’t ready to give up Stadia, its first major breakthrough in the video gaming industry.

For those who haven’t used it yet, Google Stadia is a new technology giant that allows anyone to play big video games without the need for a high-end PC or console.

Instead of buying a PS4 or Xbox One console, gamers can play some of the biggest titles by opening the Chrome tab.

It may sound too good, but Google has made it possible to stream games like Netflix.

Before you can start playing, you must submit or purchase the game at stadia.com or the Stadia icon in the Stadia app. Free games are also supported.

Stadia is officially supported only on Google Chrome, but it may also work with other Chromium-based browsers such as Edge (version 79 and above), Brave and Vivaldi.

Gamers interested in playing titles via Chrome should also be aware that Chromecast Ultra can also be used with the official Stadia controller.

However, competing with established brands such as PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox has made Stadia much more difficult to launch.

Google also made it difficult in itself due to the lack of a large game library at launch and other technical requirements.

Some wonder if Google is preparing to unplug after the news that a key member of the Stadia team has moved to another project.

Google I / O 2021, on the other hand, didn’t mention much about what could come next to Stadia and the service.

However, Stadia may have been extended in other ways, which could make it even more prominent.

Google has announced that it will open its first physical store in New York.

“The new Google Store is located in Chelsea and will be a space where customers can experience their hardware and services in a useful way. It will be open to the public in the summer of 2021.”

The message from Google adds: “The Google Store allows customers to browse and purchase a wide range of products manufactured by Google, including Nest products from Pixel smartphones and Pixel books from Fitbit devices.

“Alternatively, you can shop online at GoogleStore.com and receive orders over-the-counter. Throughout the store, visitors interact with our products and services in a variety of immersive ways. You can experience it. I’m happy to share more about when the door opens. “

And an eagle-eyed customer checking a mock photo of what the store looks like noticed the Google Stadia icon in the background.

This suggests that the Chromecast Ultra bundle will be available in the Google Store in the future.

And if Stadia hardware appears in the Google store, it seems like the internet giant is planning this service in the future.

A Stadia controller is required to play on your TV using Google Chromecast Ultra. Other control options are available for playback on computers or mobile devices using Google Chrome.

