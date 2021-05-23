“LittleBigPlanet” Down: Sony disables it on suspicion of massive game hacking.The most dangerous DDoS attack





“Little Big Planet” is currently down. However, the sudden issue is not due to a bug or other technical issue. The game developer, Sony, is the person who actually disabled the game.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ uhumitau’s Twitter post) Sony takes additional security actions to protect “LittleBigPlanet” from rumored massive game hacks

LittleBigPlanet is more than just a game, it's a community! #SaveLBP #SaveLittleBigPlanet #LittleBigPlanet

— Can (@uhumitau) April 11, 2021

But big tech companies have confirmed that this is only temporary.

“Due to the severity of recent attacks, we have no choice but to temporarily disable the game server,” LBP said in his official Twitter account.

“We don’t downplay these attacks, especially when targeting loyal community members. Thank you for understanding,” added the popular game.

At this time, LittleBigPlanet’s latest tweets have been able to generate over 285 retweets, 60 quoted tweets and over 2,000 likes.

LBP Server Update: Due to the severity of recent attacks, you have no choice but to temporarily disable the game server. Do not underestimate these attacks, especially when targeting loyal community members. Thanks for your understanding.

— Sackboy: Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) May 22, 2021

The announcement received some negative and positive reactions from game fans. One of them argued that the sudden disabling of the game could be Sony’s action to protect the game from potential server attacks.

Is “LittleBigPlanet” at risk?

According to EuroGamer’s latest report, Sony’s actions were taken to protect popular titles from new attacks that could have a significant impact on the server if a hacker compromised the game’s system.

(Photo: Screenshot of @ LbpMadzz’s Twitter post) Sony takes additional security actions to protect “LittleBigPlanet” from rumored massive game hacks

For all fans of LittleBigPlanet. LBP is in trouble and needs all the support the community can provide. Get this trend! #SaveLBP #Littlebigplanet

— Madzz-LBP Creations | #SaveLBP (@LbpMadzz) March 12, 2021

This is not a new concern as “LittleBigPlanet” has already faced several DDoS attacks in the past. However, the Xbox author hasn’t seen what type of attack was detected.

On the other hand, PlayStation was also unaware of the issues behind the sudden server downtime of popular games.

For now, the best thing fans of “LittleBigPlanet” can do is wait for Sony’s announcement, then take action and come to a conclusion about the game with the disability.

The most dangerous DDoS attack

This is currently a big issue, as Sony still claims that “LittleBigPlanet” may be at risk of DDoS attacks. Dot Magazine explained that DDoS attacks are one of the most prevalent hacks in the world.

The main purpose of DDoS attacks is to deny or disable services so that hackers can easily compromise your system and steal sensitive data.

In addition, according to security experts, this type of hack can affect servers, web services, and websites by flooding them with an excessive number of requests.

Separately, dangerous distributed denial of service attacks can exploit vulnerabilities in network protocols and application layers.

The most dangerous types your company should know are:

Application Attack Protocol Attack Volume Attack Generated UDP Flood DNS Reflection Amplification

If you want to know more about these DDoS attacks, just click this link.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about LittleBigPlanet and other popular Sony games.

Author: Griffin Davis

