Here are some data management tips for both Excel and Google





Brian Boyer | Columnist

For most people, spreadsheets are often a headache for work. I really love them! data!

Many spreadsheets look the same … just a flat list of rows and columns. Sometimes that’s all you need. But in many other cases, there are small tricks and shortcuts that can make using spreadsheets easier and smarter.

Whether you use Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets, these strategies will make your life better.

First, let’s talk about conditional formatting. This feature is often used when you have a spreadsheet that you need to share with others or quickly identify something in the list. The idea of ​​conditional formatting is simple. The style changes when the cell meets certain conditions.

This feature[ホーム]->[Excelの条件付き書式]and[書式]->[スプレッドシートの条件付き書式]It is in.

Take the sign-up list as an example

You have a list of people, and some of them paid their fees to participate in a particular activity, and some are not. There is probably a column called “Paid”. Conditional formatting allows you to set a cell to green for Yes and red for No. That way, you can easily see who is still borrowing money from you by looking at the spreadsheet. In addition, you can set rules that include dates, numbers, and more.

Another good tactic is to use data validation rules. This is especially useful if multiple people are adding information, or if you need consistent data. In both Excel and Sheets, this setting is[データ]->[データ検証]It is in. You can create rules that enforce data in a particular format.

For example, you can enter only valid dates, or you can enter only numbers between specific values. This is very useful if you are using formulas and want cells that contain numbers etc. instead of text.

A nice trick you can use with data validation rules is to set up a list.

Use the data to display the status in the list of tasks

For example, you may want to enter data related to the status of a list of tasks. It can be “not started”, “in progress”, or “finished”. You can use the data validation feature to limit the entries in that column to just these three. These lists can also be displayed as dropdowns within the cell. Therefore, instead of typing what you need with the cursor, you will see a drop-down arrow with a list of predefined options.

To take that concept a step further, you can set the list of options to a list of other cells. This makes the dropdown options dynamic. Let’s say you have a list of tasks for a charity event. The list of tasks has columns for volunteers to complete the task. You can manually set all the names of volunteers using the data validation feature.

This can be a problem if you add new volunteers. So what you can do is create another list of volunteers. You can add to or remove from this list, but the important thing is that you can set data validation rules to set the tasks that the person must be on the volunteer list.

You need to know a little about how to use formulas to select ranges, but it’s a very convenient way to create dynamic lists that reference each other.

Hopefully these data management tricks in spreadsheets will help you create more convenient and tedious spreadsheets. After all, spreadsheets don’t go anywhere right away.

