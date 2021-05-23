Step up: Israeli shoe tracking startup Playermaker joins FIFA innovation program





Playermaker, a sports technology startup, is a manufacturer of shoe-mounted wearable devices for tracking football performance and has been recognized as part of the FIFA Innovation Program.

Launched last year by the Football Association’s international governing body, the Innovation Program aims to bring innovative products to the game by ensuring that new devices meet their global standards. This program allows companies to try out their products and change technology according to their needs and rule requirements.

Playermaker, a Tel Aviv company now headquartered in the United Kingdom, has created a trunk-mounted, connected wearable sensor device designed to provide a detailed analysis of the performance of athletes worn during competition. This technology has already been used by more than 150 football academies and professional teams around the world, including Norwich, Liverpool and Arsenal to provide coaches and players with play insights and data on player development and training priorities. Helps you make decisions based on.

The company’s technology was the first wearable device selected by the FIFA program, said startup CEO and co-founder Guy Aharon, who founded the company in 2017 with Yuval Odem and Moran Gad. “It is acknowledged that Tel Aviv companies have had a significant impact on the world of football around the world, and it is one of the first companies recognized by FIFA to be innovative and have a significant impact on the future of the game. ”

Soccer team with Playermaker technology (YouTube screenshot)

The device will be tested by the FIFA team for 24 months in a variety of scenarios. The company hopes that it will eventually be used universally.

“At some point, we believe that every shoe will have Playermaker. We are creating standards … more and more leagues and teams if we do a good job and prove their value. , I hope the manufacturer will eventually adopt it as a requirement, “he said.

In its program, FIFA called on the industry to come up with simple, affordable technologies that work at all levels of the game, not just top players, Ahalon said.

Two companies were selected for the innovation program: Vivaturf, a manufacturer of artificial turf, and Vieww, the developer of goal-line technology.

Playermaker CEO Guy Aharon (courtesy)

“The main purpose of the FIFA Innovation Program is to provide a platform for products that show potential benefits for use in football and the football experience, but do not yet meet the requirements,” the FIFA website said. Stated.

The most common type of electronic performance tracking system used in football today is a GPS device that sits on the top of the player’s back, and FIFA recognizes to test, approve, and use these systems. We have been creating the framework for many years. game.

However, FIFA is “enthusiastic about exploring” systems like Playermaker that add value to games using new data sources. Sure, FIFA provides a solid baseline of measurements, but unlike back-mounted wearables that don’t capture foot movements perfectly, Playermaker’s products are more about performance due to their position on the boots that generate the data. Enables “wider insights”. On the lower limbs.

“This is a cost-effective alternative to individual and team data collection and shows the hope of simplifying the analysis,” said FIFA.

FIFA states that the device is attached to the shoe and therefore does not comply with the current laws of the game. Therefore, the pilot project aims to prove the value of technology to the team and their coaches. This could pave the way for devices to be approved for certification under the FIFA Quality Program for electronic performance and tracking systems.

Player maker devices fit into any shoe, Ahalon said. The potential customer is the team itself, not the manufacturer of soccer boots. Still, there is “a lot of interest” from manufacturers to incorporating technology into shoes for purposes other than football, Ahalon explained.

