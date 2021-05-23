Google applies for a patent on the front camera at the bottom of the screen Will Pixel say goodbye to Notch?





Google Pixel can have a front camera at the bottom of the screen. The company has applied for a patent, so it’s just a screen without a notch.

Smartphone makers have been competing in recent years by reducing the bezel of their displays. And it certainly brought a stunning and seamless aesthetic to modern devices. But since then, cameras and sensors have ruined the overall look.

It started with a notch and then a punched hole camera, but it’s still not working.

(Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images) New York, NY-October 15: The new Google Pixel 4 smartphone and case will be on display during the Google launch event in New York City on October 15, 2019. The new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones start at $ 799 and will begin shipping on October 24th.

However, a new patent filed by Google may suggest that the unwanted presence of selfie cameras and sensors could soon say goodbye-at least for the next Pixel.

This isn’t the first time companies are trying to kill cutouts and punch holes in phone displays. For example, ZTE pioneered the front camera at the bottom of the screen when it launched the Axon 20 5G in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Samsung and Xiaomi also hint at the camera at the bottom of the screen. The latter, like Google, applied for a patent in May 2020.

However, the two companies have not yet released phones with the above technologies. But let’s talk about Google’s attempt with the camera at the bottom of the screen.

Google Pixel underscreen front camera

LetsGoDigital first reported that Google LLC filed a patent application with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in September 2020. This is four months after Xioami applied. However, the documentation was published only on May 6th. Describes the Google Pixel, which has a camera hidden under the display.

Unlike patents filed by both Xiaomi and Samsung, Google wants to apply the above technology in a different way.

Both the camera and the sensor are clearly at the bottom of the main screen. But what makes it stand out is the second screen on the other side of the camera and the prism between the two, Phone Arena reported.

The prism displays content from the second display to the main screen. However, when you turn on the camera, the prism will rotate towards the camera. The user can then take a picture or record a video while embedded underneath.

Also read: Google Photos passwords coming soon to provide additional protection | This is all you need to know

Google Pixel 7

Apart from this, a leak in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has a camera hole in the display. Therefore, the submitted patent cannot be used for the 2021 smartphone release.

This year’s highlight may be the rumored Pixel’s third rear camera. It will reportedly be released in October 2021.

Phone Arena said in the same report that the Pixel 7, or whatever Google calls the flagship phone in 2022, is likely to have an under-display selfie camera.

