Nvidia is preparing these older GPUs for driver chopping blocks





According to a new report, Nvidias’ incoming R470 graphics driver will be the last driver to support older performance-optimized graphics cards, the GeForce GTX 600 and 700 series GPUs.

So if you’re running one of these cards, you need to keep that in mind (but keep in mind that the GTX 750 and its Ti variants are Maxwell, not Kepler). Of course, at this point, even the new GTX 700 series is eight years old, so it would be an unstable proposal from the point of view of modern games at this point anyway.

The R470 driver family will be the last to support graphics cards built on the Kepler architecture, as VideoCardz found that Phoronix flagged this thanks to the Nvidias data center documentation. .. We are currently using drivers from the R465 family, especially version 466.47 released earlier this week, and the R470 will debut in 2021.

If Nvidia moves to the next generation of drivers (probably the R475), perhaps by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, the GTX 600 and 700 cards will no longer be supported in terms of game optimization. This means that performance will gradually decline over time. ..

Security fix

However, these GPUs will have long-term support for LTS or R470 drivers, which will prevent drivers from meeting their optimization needs, but will provide security fixes for major possible vulnerabilities. future.

While Nvidia will provide LTS support until 2024 to keep Kepler users safe from security holes for a few more years, the GTX 600 graphics card will actually be supported for a commendable period of 12 years from a security standpoint.

Nvidias Maxwell GPUs, the GTX750 and GTX900 series cards, will of course be the next line of driver chopping blocks, but that shouldn’t be long (probably a few years later).

