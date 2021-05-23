Spotify and Apple Music: Streaming Service Giants Showdown





Spotify paved the way for this form of music consumption, which enables one streaming over the Internet and can be enjoyed on different platforms based on mood, genre and personal characteristics. It’s one of the fastest growing music streaming services, without the intention of slowing it down, but it’s not the only one. There are several options, of which Apple Music is the strongest competitor. Both giants have some things in common, from monthly subscriptions to smart speaker support, but certain differences that make Spotify and Apple Music unique and valuable to certain types of audiophiles. there is.

Preference can be broadly divided by which service is more cost effective than the other, and whether it actually steals shows for music collections, streaming quality, or other added value. We compared Spotify and Apple Music and tried to elaborate on the possibilities of each of these aspects with parameters. This gives you a fair idea of ​​what to expect from the service, rather than randomly committing one of the two, to help you reach a decision.

Who is more at the table

The main reason to use streaming services is access to new music. Both Apple Music and Spotify have big growing catalogs, but the difference is how convenient it is for users to interact. Of course, both services open the door to premium music at a subscription fee (after a three-month trial period). Spotify has the option to stream songs for free, which gives you a little flexibility. The free tier will load ads, but you have the option to stream music without upgrading to the premium version.

Interestingly, Spotify has a catalog of over 70 million songs, and Apple Music excels at over 75 million songs. In addition, the latter also allows you to access your iTunes library and play between devices each time you sign in with your Apple ID.

Spotify allows users to play music stored on their device via the app, but there is no cloud storage option. Therefore, there are certain restrictions here. Note that both services provide access to new music releases. Apple Music also provides access to certain exclusive music videos.

In addition to the free pass, Spotify scales in favor of being the only streaming service that offers podcasts within the app. For comparison, Apple has another podcast application. But if you’re just looking for music here, both Apple Music and Spotify are compatible with Android and iOS and can be used on a variety of devices, from phones to smart speakers to PCs and Macs.

Who is more promising for cost

Spotify and Apple Music are subscription-based music streaming services for the sake of fairness. Both will charge the same $ 9.99 per month for that account. In our favor, the service offers a 3-month free trial before opening the subscription gate.

The paid option allows you to stream any song in your catalog at any time of the day. You have the option to play the song offline, so it’s covered even when you’re not in the connection zone. Subscription options for both services extend to family and student plans. Student plans are charged $ 4.99 for both services, but there are subtle differences in family plans. The Apple Music Family Plan costs $ 14.99 per month, and Spotify offers a similar service for $ 15.99.

As mentioned earlier, Spotify outperforms Apple Music with a free ad support option that allows users to listen to songs at no premium rate. The only option available for free to Apple Music customers is the Beats 1 Radio. This is separate from the radio stations accessible on both Spotify and Apple Music. Stream Beats1 radio on Apple Music or listen to a selection of real DJ shows. If that’s important, Apple Music also gives users the option to listen to songs from their iTunes library.

Anyway, Spotify wipes out the arena with a podcast option. Spotify podcasts have made tremendous progress over time. In fact, it is expected to exceed the monthly number of Apple Podcasts listeners in the United States. The idea of ​​integrating music and podcasts under one roof actually made Spotify a miracle. It introduces a machine learning algorithm that permeates the concept of suggesting songs to podcasts based on the past history of Spotify music.

Who has the best streaming quality

What is a good music streaming service with mediocre sound quality? The credits here depend on the platform you are using, but the streaming service still needs to have a good foundation.

Spotify looks great on paper, but Apple Music has the real intention to change it in the very near future. Spotify streams at AAC up to 320Kbps on mobile and desktop, but streamlines up to 256kbs when playing music over the web. With free streaming, the bitrate is even lower at 128kbps. Apple Music will stream files at 256Kbps AAC and will add options for lossless audio streaming and Dolby Atmos spatial audio starting June this year at no additional charge. Apple Music could be extended to new levels with this interesting addition when it reaches the service.

Of course, the scenario will change as Apple Music releases these new features. For now, we stick to Spotify for the details that are ready. Note: Spotify also plans to introduce HiFi lossless audio streaming, which scales up the bitrate for streaming songs to 1,411kbps.

Who provides a better experience

To be precise, both Apple Music and Spotify have a clean and easy-to-use interface. The appearance of Spotify is dark. Challenger has a fresh white app, both of which are designed to serve the real purpose of seamlessly searching for music, navigating the library, and switching to the radio. Both streaming services offer the option to view the lyrics of your karaoke practice when playing your favorite track. If you know the name of the song, it’s okay to search for your favorite music at a particular time of the day. But what if you don’t? Spotify here has the option to search for songs based on lyrics.

Final idea

Apple Music and Spotify learn from what you listen to, like and dislike, and tailor yourself to provide recommended music. Both services take a considerable amount of time to understand your tastes, but Spotify somehow does a better job of providing specific recommendations. With Apple Music, you may be able to manipulate and mix your iTunes library, but Spotify is a complete winner with a free streaming option. If you don’t mind paying the premium, your decision may roll back to your personal taste, but Spotify is higher for better compatibility with different devices across iOS and Android platforms You can put it on the step.

