AI is everywhere, so do you need to get excited or worried?





Wherever you look, artificial intelligence is emerging in new technology products and services in almost every industry.

Here are some examples of news headlines from just one day last week:

Bloomberg: Google Adds New AI Technology Suite to Photos and More

Google’s annual I / O meeting begins Tuesday, when the company uses artificial intelligence to make family memories more vibrant, reduce racism on smartphone cameras, and showcase all the ways it could even save lives. Did.

BBC: Navy submarines under the command of Plymouth’s artificial intelligence MSubs, an autonomous unmanned submarine specialist, have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense to build and test a super-large unmanned submarine (XLUUV) capable of operating up to 3,000 aircraft. I did it for 3 months from home.

The big innovation here is autonomy. The movement and behavior of the submarine is completely controlled by artificial intelligence (AI).

ZDNet: AI and data science jobs are getting a lot of attention.Here’s what employers want

Up to 10,000 jobs in AI and data science are held each month, and the trend is increasing, but candidates often lack the right skills.

Wired: These ex-journalist are using AI to catch defamation online CaliberAI wants to help the vast newsroom with tools such as defamation spell checking. But its potential uses go far beyond traditional media.

Reuters: Is Tom Hanks speaking in Japanese? No, dubbing and subtitled AIBad lip-sync alone can alienate the audience and undermine the box office revenue of foreign films.

AI may be trying to change it all.

The perfect AI startup, co-founded by film director Scott Mann, has the tools to accurately reproduce lip-sync in dubbing without changing the actor’s performance.

And the list of AI examples continues. This Simplilearn video describes this year’s top AI technologies.

AI Trends At the end of last year, Daniel Newman provided these four AI trends at Forbes to accelerate in 2021: Robot Process Automation and AI-Driven Automation Growth A consistently accelerated shift to cybersecurity and AI Ops Organizations It claims to be able to eliminate bias and reduce the pitfalls of AI in technology adoption: When it comes to DEI, we often hear that “sunlight is the best disinfectant”, but if you put AI on top of today’s resume screen, Obfuscation of the bias creates a black box around the review process, although there is a problem, not only the pedigree bias gets worse. The algorithm continues to select candidates based on the pedigree proxy. That is, a candidate who may have attended a prestigious university or who has experience with a Big-5 technology company. This artificially reduces the variety of candidate choices and pipelines.

The key to implementing digital transformation in recruitment is the proper balance between humans and technology. Use technology to reduce the cognitive burden on interviewers by asking suggestions based on their evaluated roles and abilities. Use video recordings to review interviewers and train them to find mistakes such as ambiguity and incentives.

Recruitment and successful implementation of AI in recruitment requires investment. Investing not only in technology, but in creating a more comprehensive data science team. This step is important to ensure that today’s biases in next-generation technology are not systematized.

As a scary aspect of AI, in the long run, these Futurist and Guardian articles describe a fascinating interview with Nobel Prize-winning economist Daniel Kahneman. How people are trying to adjust is a fascinating question.

The interview is, in many respects, enlightening, hopeful and a bit shocking. Here are two examples:

Do you think there is a wider risk of using data and AI to enhance or replace human judgment?

Daniel Kahneman: The massive consequences of that change will have already begun to occur. Indeed, from a diagnostic point of view, some specialists are clearly at risk of being replaced. And when you talk about leadership, there are pretty scary scenarios. If it becomes clear that the business judgment rule can get much better AI, for example, how would it affect human leadership?

Have we already seen a backlash against it? I think one way to understand Trump and Johnson’s election victory is that they are a simple impulsive opportunity in response to the increasingly complex world of information. Can we see more of that populism?

Daniel Kahneman: I learned to never forecast. Not only can I certainly not do it, but I’m not sure if it can. But one very likely thing is that these big changes don’t happen quietly. There will be a great deal of confusion. This technology is evolving very rapidly, perhaps exponentially. But people are linear. When linear people face exponential changes, they will not be able to adapt to it very easily.Obviously something is coming and obviously AI will win [against human intelligence].. Not even near that. How people adapt to this is a fascinating issue, but not for me, but for my children and grandchildren.

Cybersecurity and AI As we approach our home and turn to AI, renowned blogger and Harvard Kennedy School researcher Bruce Schneier spoke at the Virtual RSA 2021 conference on this topic this week. You can see his preview to that story in this YouTube video:

Coverage of the talk on PC has been declared: Security experts warn that it wasn’t prepared for AI hackers.

Schneier initially believes that AI analytics will benefit hackers. He said that if AI could discover vulnerabilities in computer code, it would benefit hackers everywhere.

But over time, he believes that the benefits will ultimately benefit those who defend the good. You can also use the same technology that was used to find and exploit vulnerabilities to find and fix software vulnerabilities before they are exploited. Schneier can imagine a future in which software vulnerabilities are a thing of the past.

On this YouTube site of the 2021 RSA Conference, you can see a long list of excellent RSA 2021 sessions for free.

Another session on machine learning, data, and automation was this talk by Splunk CEO Doug Merritt.

He gives some great examples and provides some encouraging news (thanks to Mandiant) about hacker dwell times before they are discovered.

The average dwell time was 78 days in 2018, but was reduced to 56 days in 2019 and 17 days (on average) in 2020. Still, 78% of security leaders expect supply chain attacks like SolarWinds to reoccur.

FINAL THOUGHTSI wants to close this blog with a bright note about AI. I love this interview with Time magazine by Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson. She answers many difficult questions with clear and easy-to-understand answers. She also covers today’s machine learning and cyber defense.

Where does AI come from?

[Gustafsson:] What I was doing was unsupervised machine learning. That is, you haven’t told it, you haven’t said it in, this is what the threat looks like. This is what bad behavior looks like. It goes in and it learns for itself. So what you aren’t doing is that you make no assumptions about what good behavior should be and what bad behavior you should be. It simply enters an organization and learns that organization’s digital heartbeat.

What does it look like?

[Gustafsson:] Imagine someone stealing your car and getting the keys so they can legally access your car. But then they drive the car, put the seats in different positions, the rearview mirrors are in different places, and they are listening to different radio sessions. Maybe they are a little slower than you normally do or maybe a little faster. All these little little changes. And despite the fact that the alarm didn’t sound, I can say you aren’t driving. Because there are many small indicators that this is inconsistent with your normal behavior.

If all of us could communicate cybersecurity the way Gustafsson did in this interview, the cyber industry would be a much better place.

Regardless of your view of AI, I encourage you to be educated and faster. The world of technology and cyber is changing rapidly, and AI (including machine learning) is now a big part of the mix.

