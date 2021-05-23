Google My Account activity enhances security by allowing users to create passwords for data protection.





Google My Activity is boosting privacy and security this week. On this page, password confirmation has been added before all account usage and operations are displayed.

Google My Activity Password

Now, when you visit My Activities on the web, it immediately loads a list of activities that help Google make the service more convenient, such as searching, browsing, and rediscovering what you’ve watched.

According to Android police, when you open this week’s page, you’ll be prompted to add security to My Activity by turning on additional validation. Turn on additional confirmation to verify that Google is who you say you are before you can view or delete the entire history in My Activities.

This allows you to keep your history more secure on shared devices. This setting applies only to My Activities. Your history may continue to appear on other Google services.

[マイアクティビティ]If you select the option, you will be prompted to enter your Google Account password to set it on the Google My Activities web page. When complete, the top half of the page will load normally, but the actual complete history list will be locked until you confirm that you are who you say you are.

This will take you to the standard sign-in page. This is especially useful as an additional step if you are using a shared computer and forget to log out of your browsing session.

Following Google’s I / O event, it emphasizes security and privacy practices and promotes major consumer apps such as Gmail, Drive, and Photos on how content isn’t used in advertising.

Google My Activity Dark Theme

This password update took place shortly after the Google My Activity page became the latest Google website with a dark theme, 9to5Google reported.

Google keeps track of interactions with apps and services, so it decides to add a different password to the system. For My Activities launched in 2016, you can use the controls on this page to view and delete activities.

The activities you maintain will help Google make the service more convenient, such as browsing what you’ve seen in the past for reminders.

It is organized as a reverse chronological timeline in either the bundle view or the item view, resulting in a very long list that is somewhat mitigated by dates or product filters.

There is also a search function, but tapping an entry will show more details about the interaction. At the top of the page, Google lists three settings that you can turn on and off, each with additional options (web and app activity, location, YouTube history).

Given that users spend a lot of time scrolling on long lists, this page is an ideal candidate for receiving a dark theme. My Activity leverages Google’s typical dark gray background and adjusts its graphics and logo accordingly.

This night mode is automatically applied and follows the system settings for both Android and iOS, as well as desktop platforms such as macOS and Windows. It was released in January. However, users have reported that they need to be updated before the page can be activated.

With the exception of night mode and password features, Google hasn’t announced any additional updates to My Activity this year.

