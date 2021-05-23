Technical News for RIP Internet Explorer and Other Small Businesses





Here are five of the technologies that happened last week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

1 Microsoft will officially end support for Internet Explorer in 2022.

Microsoft announced this week that it will end support for Internet Explorer in June 2022. According to Engadget’s Kris Holt, this move does not affect the Windows 10 Long-Term Servicing Channel used for devices that stay the same for long periods of time. MRI equipment, air traffic control system, etc. Also, the deprecation does not affect the Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop application or the MSHTML (Trident) engine. However, in most cases, Internet Explorer will graze in less than 13 months. (Source: Engadget)

Why this is important to your business:

Although it marks the end of the era, this news is not a big surprise. However, if your company or application continues to use Internet Explorer, you will need to standardize it in another browser. Of course, Microsoft wants to use the Edge browser. Google’s Chrome remains the leader in market share.

2 This startup gives workers quick access to the wages they earn.

New York-based tech startup DailyPay gives users instant access to their payroll without having to wait for a payday. The $ 175 million startup has already run under well-known names such as Kroger and McDonald’s and behaves like ATM machines. DailyPay allows employees to retrieve their own money for a small fee. According to a survey shared by startups, 53% of those who want to get a job are looking for a job that pays their employees every day. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Why this is important to your business:

Same-day salaries are on the rise, and SMEs need to take it seriously. Technologies like DailyPay make it easy to implement and manage this benefit. On the other hand, making this benefit available can attract more employees in today’s tight workforce. However, there are definitely cash flow concerns that need to be addressed.

Three Microsoft Teams have replaced WhatsApp.

Microsoft Teams has unveiled a new feature that replaces WhatsApp with a popular workplace collaboration tool. According to the tech giant, the team will be available for personal purposes on the web, desktop and mobile (both iOS and Android). Users can use Teams to chat with family and friends, create to-do lists and tasks from chat, easily collaborate on family events, share invitations, and schedule meetings. You can do it. Individuals who don’t have the Teams app on their mobile phone can also use SMS to communicate via Teams. (Source: Pocket Now)

Why this is important to your business:

Recent changes to Facebook’s WhatsApp application policy have frustrated some users, and Microsoft may be able to take advantage of it. We are confident that this will generate increased use of the team by individuals, unless Microsoft annoys potential users with the typical barrage of advertising for other services. WhatsApp is the most popular abroad, so business owners need to see if Teams will build a bigger foothold. This may mean using this application to communicate with customers outside the United States.

4 NASA has invested $ 105 million in technology development for US SMEs.

The NASAs SME Innovation Research Program recently awarded 127 SMEs in the United States a total of $ 105 million. Businesses from 34 different states across the country included 33 veteran-owned, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses. The award will provide each company with $ 750,000 and will help further develop the technology for potential commercialization. Through this program, companies will continue to create, demonstrate, and deliver proposals over the next two years. (Source: Daily Record News)

Why this is important to your business:

NASA, like other divisions of the US Government, provides sufficient funding for SMEs with potential development technologies, especially those owned by minorities.

5 Is it time for manicure? This Israeli startup 3D Imaging and AI has covered your nails.

Israel-based startup Nimble, which recently raised $ 10 million, has developed a machine that uses 3D image processing and artificial intelligence to provide manicure to users. The user can insert his hand into the side of the machine. This allows the scan to identify how the nail is constructed. Various algorithms allow the machine to activate a robot arm that allows you to paint and dry your nails with one hand in just 10 minutes. (Source: The Times of Israel)

Why this is important to your business:

Will this technology bring some nail salons out of business? may be.

