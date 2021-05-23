Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 can throw away physical buttons





There’s a reason physical buttons have survived for years on smartphones and most wearables. Capacitive sensors work, but they aren’t as intuitive or reliable as regular buttons when rain or sweat can interfere with their use, especially in sporty wearables.

So you might think the new patent, which suggests Samsung plans to throw away the foldable physical button, is bad news. But in fact, looking at the patents revealed by LetsGo Digital, it makes perfect sense for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s unique form factor.

The advantage is when the handset is in the closed state when both sides of the device meet. This allows you to combine the two halves of each capacitive area into a larger button. This definitely surpasses the current design, which requires the thumb to be fixed to a half-thick button on the frame.

Capacitive sensors not only enable thinner devices, but also enable different ways to control things, without making the buttons smaller and smaller. For example, replacing a volume locker with a volume slider or squeezing a device can activate certain features. This technically means that there are overlapping buttons on both sides of the device when in tablet mode, but it’s very easy for Samsung to disable one or both when deploying, and it’s surprisingly versatile. It can also be a wide range of solutions.

Of course, this patent does not say which handset it is intended for, even if it is used in a commercial device. The title of the 110-page patent is “Folding Electronics,” which covers a tremendous amount of Samsung’s future output, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, as well as the rumored foldable tablet and scroll-like opening. doing. The photo certainly looks like that of the Z fold line, but if you don’t see it in the 3rd generation, it could be what you see in the 4th generation in 2022.

We were hoping for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come out this summer, but Samsung wants to push the official video stills, including S-pen support and the company’s first bottom-screen selfie camera. It seems to emphasize the function. However, the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold is available for $ 1,980 and $ 1,999, respectively, so it’s unlikely to be cheap.

