America needs strong patent law to continue invention





In May, the Biden administration announced its support for a proposal by the World Trade Organization to suspend international intellectual property protection for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts immediately called the news “great.” She and her parliamentary allies pressured the White House to take action, arguing that it would speed up global vaccine distribution.

But she was pleased when U.S. support said that “the government may finally have the backbone to use the marching authorities here (using) to lower drug prices,” Senator said. I clarified another reason.

The language may be ambiguous. However, she mentioned the 1980 Baydor Act. She states that it gives the federal government the right to “advance” and prevents patent owners from granting exclusive licenses for innovation.

Unfortunately, you can’t get more bullets at the WTO, at home, or by breaking through your intellectual property rights. As everyone, from health policy experts to European Union officials to global health foundation leaders, patents are not an obstacle.

Rather, manufacturing bottlenecks, raw material shortages, and transportation and infrastructure issues all hinder the rapid distribution of vaccines to underserved people.

Surprisingly in parallel, the “March-in” call to lower drug prices ignores the reality of academic technology licensing. Stealing patents through Bayh-Dole’s misinterpretation puts an innovation system at risk for consumers around the world.

A patent gives an institution that has exclusive control over a researcher’s invention for a period of time. Prior to Bayh-Dole, if a university researcher on a government-sponsored grant made a breakthrough, the patent would automatically belong to the government.

But breakthroughs are just the beginning. Commercialization of scientific innovation usually requires years of research and funding. The federal government was incapable of commercializing funding research. Prior to the law, federal agencies held approximately 28,000 patents, licensing less than 5% of them for further development. The factor was that the government was unable to grant an exclusive license, which eliminated the incentive for risk investment.

However, the university now holds the right to license the invention, granting it an exclusive right if required by a commercial partner. As a result, since its enactment in 1980, Bayh-Dole has brought to society the benefits of improving the lives of new products, boosting US economic production by $ 1.7 trillion, supporting 5.9 million jobs and more than 11,000 in the process. Startup.

Some of them came from UMass Amherst — companies like the successful green tech companies Anellotech and Ernest Pharmaceuticals program bacteria to destroy cancer cells. Nationwide, an estimated 300 drugs and vaccines were born from a public-private partnership made possible by Bayh-Dole.

The “March-in” clause hinted at by Senator Warren allows the government to revoke the patented exclusive right, but if the licensee is sitting in technology or unable to produce enough of the product he needs, etc. Only in rare situations. For years, critics have used this clause to argue that governments can “advance” if they don’t like the price of goods. However, neither party’s administration has accepted this premise, and bill sponsors Senators Birch Bay and Bob Dole say it was not their intention.

Currently, some Democrats want to use this legal distortion as a means, but it’s flawed and meant to push drug prices down. But if the administration reinterprets the law in this way, it will be the end of 40 years of technological and economic progress. Lack of trust in patents prevents established and start-ups from making the investments needed to keep the flow of innovation.

I hope Senator Warren was wrong and that the White House reconsiders its support for a global vaccine patent waiver. Intellectual property rights and investment incentives underpin the innovation ecosystem that helps us get out of the current pandemic and the ecosystem we need to save us from the upcoming health crisis.

Fred Reinhart is a Senior Advisor to Technology Transfer at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos