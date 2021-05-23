Samsung Galaxy Z slide may be the name of its slidable phone, trademark file suggests





The Samsung Galaxy Z Slide could be the next smartphone to be added to the company’s flashy Z line. A Korean company applied for the trademark of “Z slide” in Europe on May 21st.

(Photo: Jung Sung Jun / Getty Images) Seoul, South Korea-October 25: On October 25, 2020, the Samsung logo will be displayed at Samsung’s office in Seoul, South Korea. Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who transformed the Samsung Group from a small trading company to one of the world’s leading tech giants, died at a hospital in Seoul on Sunday at the age of 78, leaving children with troublesome succession issues.

However, LetsGo Digital reports that the description of the Z Slide is similar to the other recently trademarked phone “Z Fold.”

Also, some of the Z series are Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. The two foldable smartphones have been very successful as Samsung is at the top of the market for the device types mentioned above.

The success of both devices has not stopped Samsung. We are currently preparing another product that will bring great feats to the market. At least that’s what recent trademarks suggest, LesGo Digital said in the same report.

(Photo by David Becker / Getty Images) Las Vegas, Nevada-January 8: The Galaxy Fold 5G will be on display at the Samsung booth during CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. I will. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade fair, will be held until January 10th, with approximately 4,500 exhibitors presenting the latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees.

Samsung Galaxy Z Slide: Sliding Phone

Samsung Electronics has registered the trademark “Z Slide” as a trademark at the European Union Intellectual Property Office or EUIPO.

Interestingly, the file contained an S-pen. Korean foldable phone makers have not yet included this pen in any of the Z-series phones. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to withstand it.

It may be another name for a rotatable phone

Samsung also recently trademarked “Z Roll” in Europe. Interestingly, Z Slide has the same description as a suspicious rollable phone name. Therefore, it is possible that the Z-slide will soon become another name for rollable phones in the future.

Samsung may be preparing for both rollable and slideable smartphones.

However, according to LetsGo Digital, Samsung has sold almost every commercially registered product in its history.

Meanwhile, GizmoChina said Z Roll has an expandable display that expands horizontally based on trademark applications. The Z-slide instead enlarges the screen vertically.

In that case, we can expect two separate devices to be launched in the near future.

