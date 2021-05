Google’s simple new phone features can get you into serious problems

Suddenly, it sounds like “Johnson Twist Whistle Courtman.”

Almost every fascinating new idea in technology has a hidden downside.

Sometimes creators just don’t see bad things. Sometimes I’m afraid, they just ignore it.

I don’t think the latter applies to this new feature in Google’s phone app, but I’m still shivering at potential fallout.

The principle is simple, says 9to5Google. Allow people using the Google Phone app (and I know many Android types use it) to decide to have the phone verbally announce who is calling became. Yes, loudly.

It’s like a Bridgerton butler announcing a visit to Count Twitterhead and Baron Bornholm.

You can certainly see the benefits.

After all, we are a lazy species. We put the phone on the coffee table and lean on the La-Z-Boy. The phone will ring. Do you really want to spend seconds dropping the Lazy Boy to see who is calling?

No, we don’t do that. I’d like to announce “Janice Snodpuddle” to the Android butler and then give me the phone number.

Then you can decide whether to jump to the phone or drift to voice mail. It makes us feel a little more important. And relax.

When the entire office hears the names of famous headhunters and new star actors on the phone while at the open plan desk, it will surely add to our importance. Or even at a meeting.

In addition, the visually impaired will definitely find this feature a very welcome addition.

More technically incorrect

But I’m worried.As you can see, if you are using a headset, caller ID notification[常に],[しない],[のみ]Can be set to.

Too many people are worried that they will be plump for Always. It’s too attractive. And, like so many features we unthinkably enable, that decision can destroy meetings, nights, or even deeply loved relationships.

What if your Android mobile butler suddenly announces “Rancid Ronnie Debt Collectors”? Or “Johnson Twist Whistle Courtman?”

What if the phone butler piped “Marietta’s accessory” while you were sitting in a happy married house and streaming a small comedy? This happens to be the source of your spouse’s deep and aggressive jealousy.

Your comedy stream may soon turn into a tragic torrent.

The caller ID announcement feature needs to be constantly monitored, and we don’t know if everyone has that discipline.

From privacy settings to ringtones to app addition and subtraction, there’s really too much to think about.

And the real disaster happens at the moment when we think about it.

