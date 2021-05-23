Capitalism is a fake solution to the climate crisis





By 2050 (or 2060 in the case of China), Net Zero has become the new mainstream political mantra for climate change. However, this ambitious sounding goal is not yet fully tested and, at best, presupposes a completely hypothetical set of new technologies.

The removal of the names of these high-tech solutions for the climate crisis was a feature of the April US President Joe Biden Earth Day Summit. Among those promised to invest US $ 35 billion as part of Byden’s proposed US employment plan are carbon recovery and storage, hydrogen, nuclear power, floating offshore wind, biofuels and electric vehicles.

The disappearance of the complete climate denial of the Trump era may seem like a cause of celebration, but the new tendency to stimulate the magical power of technology to solve the climate crisis is a source of serious concern. Beyond the announcement that grabbed the headline of growing long-term ambitions, the Earth Day Summit was just another example of the usual government greenwashing of fossil fuel capitalism.

Biden and other world leaders promote confidence in the ability of science and technology to come to rescue at future uncertain times, instead of detailing the changes that are being made here to reduce emissions. Did.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was one of them. The media highlighted the possible gap between the progressive green Biden and Morrison, who loves conservative fossil fuels, both of which promoted the same belief in the power of technology. Like Biden, Morrison has vowed to invest tens of billions of dollars in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies, clean hydrogen, blue carbon and green steel, among other colorful innovations.

In Maze’s federal budget, the coalition has allocated more than $ 500 million to develop the first two of these technologies, $ 263.7 million for carbon capture and storage (CCS) and $ 275.5 million for clean hydrogen. Assigned.

CCS primarily captures CO2 emissions from sources such as mines and power plants, pumps them deep underground (theoretically), and permanently stores them in properly porous and stable rock formations. Includes. However, despite decades of disguising CCS as a simple solution to the climate crisis, politicians and business leaders have not been shown to work close to what they need. Hmm.

Australia already boasts the world’s largest, perhaps functioning CCS facility for the Chevrons Gorgon Gas Project in Western Australia. However, according to the Climate Council, the Gorgon CCS trial was a large and costly failure, recovering less than half of the emissions needed to make CCS viable. Just the latest in a series of problems since it went live in 2019, Michael Mazengarb is the pump needed to purify water from the CO2-injected submarine at Renew Economic earlier this year. Reported that the equipment was clogged. sand.

However, while CCS may not help address climate change, it is a very useful politics for governments to provide green cover while continuing to fund coalition supporters of the coal and gas industries. Will continue to be a tool. And, of course, it’s also useful for those companies on the receiving side of the government’s Green Large.

Bernard Keane was right to rate it as a scam in Cricky. He expressed interest in fossil fuels in 2019 and feels the opportunity to withdraw taxpayer funds from the government, which is concerned that he may have to pretend to believe in climate change. With this year’s budget, they were a big hit.

But what about clean hydrogen if CCS is a scam? In his speech at the Earth Day Summit, Morrison vowed to rival US innovation by investing billions of dollars in the valley of high-tech hydrogen. He said there is Silicon Valley in the United States. Here in Australia, we are creating our own hydrogen valley, transforming the transportation, mining and resource sectors, manufacturing, fuel and energy production.

Hydrogen is a potentially clean energy source, but only if it is produced using renewable energy. And, as Morrison suggests, much electricity is needed to be produced on the scale needed to transform the economy.

Alan Finkel, a former chief scientist in Australia, said in a recent contribution to Quarterly Essay that about 2,200 terawatt-hours of electricity would produce the same amount of hydrogen that Australia currently exports in liquefied natural gas. Is calculated to be necessary. This is about eight times Australia’s total electricity generation in 2019, Finkel said.

If Morrison sincerely believes that the hydrogen boom envisioned is based on the production of renewable energy on that scale, the government will increase funding for renewable energy within budget. Let’s do it. Nothing was coming.

In reality, Morrison sees the story of the Valley of Hydrogen as a way to greenwash the same old gas-fired recovery he was promoting last year. The government does not expect to produce hydrogen from gas, not electricity from renewable energy. By focusing on CCS, you can leave the game. The valley of hydrogen in the future intersects the pipeline and is studded with gas-fired power plants with the magic of CCS, yet the entire operation will be environmentally friendly and guilty.

Clean hydrogen, like CCS, turned out to be another technology chimera designed to greenwash capitalism that continues to rely on fossil fuels.

So what are the other technical solutions being advertised? Perhaps their biggest headline was Bidens, who offered a US $ 174 billion investment in electric vehicles and the infrastructure for their production. On the surface, this may also sound like a good idea. Who wouldn’t want to live in a world like Tesla where we can all drive in a sleek, quiet, powerful and eco-friendly electric car?

But, again, this is another fake technical fix to the climate crisis, which helps to perpetuate the environmentally destructive situation. A truly sustainable society will not be built around the automobile culture that exists today. Above all, there is a need for huge public transport investments and urban transformation to reduce the need for long commute.

The promotion of electric vehicles as part of the technical green utopia aims to prevent this kind of change and protect the interests of automakers and other large corporations that benefit from the status quo as much as possible. I will.

Elon Musk anthropomorphizes this. In his official biography, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and Quest for a Fantastic Future, Ashlee Vance states that the Musks California Hyperloop proposal aims to break plans for a high-speed rail link between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Clarified. Musk had proposed a hyperloop just to get the public and lawmakers to rethink high-speed trains, Vance wrote. He didn’t intend to make anything … If he was lucky, the high-speed rail would be cancelled. Musk told me the same in a series of emails and phone calls leading up to the announcement.

For those who can afford it (base-level Tesla will return you a stunning $ 73,900 in Australia today), what driving an electric car is to help you save the planet You may feel like you are driving. This is an illusion.

Even if your car is charged with electricity generated by renewable energy, you also need to consider all the emissions generated by the construction and maintenance of the roads and highways you drive. Next is the material of the car itself and the lithium needed for the battery. Already, the surge in demand is causing major environmental problems for major lithium producers such as China, Chile and Bolivia. Needless to say, Mask has already devised the ultimate escape plan to move to Mars. This is not an option for most people.

A long list of fake technical corrections to the climate crisis is just a delayed tactic designed to create an impression of change so that the jackpot of fossil fuel economy profits can last as long as possible. Only the complete transformation of a society in which technological production is reasonably designed, democratically organized and controlled, in Marx’s words, can bequeath the earth in an improved state to the next generation. We can guarantee that you can.

