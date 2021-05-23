Housemarque is not happy with Returnal and wants to bet on a “greater experience”





Returnal is Housemarque’s latest game. It arrived exclusively on PS5 on April 30th, and since then Finnish studios have received all the attention. The title manager is aware of this and is pleased to see how it is due to the fact that it launched a very deep product rather than being overwhelmed by the pressure. Without going any further, they note that Gamereactor media is guaranteed, allowing Returnal to define the type of game they want to make in the future.

He was Mikael Haveriv, marketing director for this study, and considered the difference that the studio had done before, processing one or more titles at the same time. Yes, I used to work on two projects at the same time, but Returnal has only one, of course. I don’t know if there will be one or more at the same time in the future, but Returnal is the idea of ​​defining the type of game you want to play, “he says.

In addition, Haveri claims that Housemarque’s ability to develop games, shows that they can do “all sorts of things” as well as “Resogun research”, and bets on “greater experience”. Emphasizes the intent of. Like the return itself.

Return: Roguelike, Metroidvania, and lots of sci-fi

The Housemarque title for PS5 boasts roguelike qualities. When a player dies, the player is forced to start from the origin, despite certain elements that are permanently preserved. The game bets on a mysterious story. It serves as a common thread in the mysterious science fiction story that unfolds in different parts of the planet Atropos.

Our analysis states that this game has the right to become a true new generation game. From the intelligent use of DualSense features to 3D Tempest audio, the combination of these enhances your senses. Returns are only available on PS5.

