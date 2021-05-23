Google Photos Unlimited Free Storage Benefits Ends June 1st: Next Steps for Android and iPhone Users





The Google Photos unlimited storage benefit ends on June 1st. Google announced in November last year that it would end its unlimited storage benefits. Due to this change, users who need more storage than the 15 GB limit for Google Accounts split into Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail will need to purchase additional storage. Google Photos users previously had the option to store unlimited high-quality photos (compressed to less than 16 MB) in the cloud for free. This will be abolished from June 1st.

If you are still far from the 15GB storage limit, this change will not have an immediate effect. Google account users will start receiving notifications when storage begins to approach 15 GB. Please note that high quality and Express quality photos (more compressed) and videos backed up before June 1st do not count towards your Google Account storage limits. However, photos backed up in original quality before June 1st will be counted in your Google Account storage.

Back up to high quality or Express quality before June 1st

To check the quality of your backup, go to the Google Photos app and go to your profile icon>[写真の設定]>[バックアップと同期]>[アップロードサイズ]Click. Depending on the storage left from the allowed 15GB of free space[高品質]Or[エクスプレス品質]Choose. Express quality, as the name implies, is a bit lower in resolution than the high quality and original quality, but the resolution remains the same. We recommend that you make this change as all photos backed up in high quality or Express quality will not be counted in your Google Account storage prior to June 1st.

Free up storage using Google One

Another thing to do before the June 1st deadline is to free up some storage on Google Photos and stay within the 15GB limit of your Google account. To remove unwanted photos and videos from Google Photos, download the Google One app, log in using the same Google account as Google Photos, and[ストレージ]Go to the tab.[アカウントストレージを解放する]Click. Storage Manager offers a variety of solutions to free up storage space to help you stay within the 15GB limit.

Google also states that it will deploy new free tools that help users find blurry, dark, and other low-quality photos and help them remove them and stay within the 15GB free storage limit. This tool will be released in June. Use this tool to delete unwanted photos.

Buy storage through your Google One or Apple One subscription

Once you reach your storage limit, you can register for either Google One or Apple One, depending on the phone you use. iPhone users can subscribe to Google One, but they need an Apple device to subscribe to Apple One.

Google One starts with Rs. 120 per month, providing 100GB of storage. If the user needs 200GB of storage, the cost of a Google One membership is Rs. For 210 per month, the 2TB storage plan costs Rs. 650 per month. The price of the annual plan is rupees. 1,300 rupees 2,100, and rupees. 6,500 each. Other apps like Dropbox and OneDrive also offer cloud storage subscriptions, but if you use Google products a lot, it makes the most sense to subscribe to Google One.

Apart from the additional storage, Google One also provides the ability to automatically back up your phone for easy phone switching, helping you reach out to experts and handle complaints better. It also provides access to Google Store benefits and Google Play credits. Users can share their Google One plan with a family of up to five and take advantage of extended free trials on services such as YouTube Premium.

Apple users can subscribe to Google One on their iPhone or iPad, or choose an Apple One or iCloud storage subscription. Two Apple One membership plans are available for India’s personal and family plans. The price of the individual plan is Rs. For 195 per month, it offers 50GB of iCloud storage in addition to Apple Music, Apple TV +, and Apple Arcade subscriptions. The price of the family plan is rupees. It offers 200GB of iCloud storage, 5 member usage, and Apple Music, Apple TV +, and Apple Arcade subscriptions for 365 per month.

The basic iCloud storage plan starts with Rs. 75 per month for 50GB data. Rs. Monthly 219 gets 200GB of data and Rs. The 749 plan provides 2TB of data.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





