New ARCore features announced at Google I / O 2021





Since its launch in 2018, Google’s augmented reality platform for developers, ARCore, has provided a compelling experience for gaming, navigation, e-commerce, and social media use cases.

Used to develop AR experiences for Android, ARCore powers more than 850 million smartphone users and is installed on more than 1 billion devices worldwide. To enable seamless integration between virtual and real, Google has built an ARCore skill tree to provide developers with basic capabilities for realism, perception, and asynchronous interactions.

On the second day of Google I / O, Google announced new features for ARCore. This session was hosted by ARCore Product Lead Rajat Paharia. JaredFinder, the engineering manager of ARCore.

AR realism

The realism branch of the ARCore skill tree contains basic AR features for motion tracking, lighting, and depth.

Realism features allow you to place digital content in the real world, so users can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s not. Motion tracking allows you to keep virtual objects in place even when the camera is moving.

Last year, according to Rajat, AECores made motion tracking even more robust, reduced CPU utilization by up to 36%, significantly reduced the number of tracking resets, and often eliminated them altogether.

Lighting: The ARCores environment HDR understands lightning bolts in the scene, so virtual objects look and behave exactly like real objects. Depth API: Provides a depth map using a single standard smartphone camera for a more immersive experience. According to Rajat, virtual objects can now interact with the real world rather than on-screen stickers.

Under the Depth API, ARCore provides particle effects, interactivity, occlusion and lighting effects.

Depth perception

Perception helps detect specific objects in the scene and reinforce them. It includes features such as instant placement, enhanced images, ML models, enhanced faces, and ARCores’ latest feature, the Raw Depth API.

Instant placement allows users to place virtual content without first panning or scanning to find a plane. Using instant placements increased the success rate of placements by 16% and reduced placement times by 26%, Jared said. The Augmented Images API keeps attachments intact and tracks videos. For users who want to create funny faces, ARCore provides the Augmented Faces API. It provides a high quality 468 point 3D mesh that allows users to add effects. This feature is available on both Android and iOS. ML Model: ARCore allows users to integrate their own ML model into the AR experience.Asynchronous interaction

This allows users to build an AR experience that allows them to interact with each other in places and across time and space. Features include cloud anchor, recording and playback.

SEE ALSO CloudAnchors allows users to annotate the world with AR content, allowing users to build their own ever-evolving layers on top of the real world to create location-based experiences. These annotations can be experienced on both Android and iOS.New release

Google has announced the release of the Raw Depth API. This gives developers access to more detailed point group representations than the regular standard depth API, allowing them to build more accurate “measurement, rebuild, and interaction apps”.

The tech giant also announced the launch of the ARCore Recording and Playback API. As for developer speed, Jared says it’s now possible to record a video and then play it back on ARCore.

He said users and businesses looking to build a shopping mall experience don’t have to go to the mall every time they test a change. They can record their visits once and test from the comfort of their desk. He added that companies can provide users with a post-capture AR experience.

Join the Telegram group. Join a fascinating online community. Join us here. Subscribe to our newsletter Share your email to get the latest updates and related offers.

After delving deeper into India’s startup ecosystem, Debolina is now a technology journalist. When I’m not writing, I read and play with paintbrushes and palette knives.She can reach at [email protected]

