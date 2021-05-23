Top countries investing in quantum computing technology





According to a Markets and Markets report, the quantum computing market is valued at $ 472 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 1.7 billion with a CAGR of 30.2% by 2026. Banking and financial services are two major sectors driving the growth of this market.

Google recently announced that by 2029, it will build a quantum computer that will perform large-scale calculations without errors. At the Think 2021 event, IBM announced that it will use Qiskit Runtime to accelerate quantum workloads by 120 times. Goldman Sachs recently announced that it is working on quantum computing algorithms to improve financial products.

Governments around the world, not just businesses, are investing in quantum computing. In this article, we’ll look at the top countries investing in this technology.

America

In 2019, the US Government launched the National Quantum Initiative. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the Ministry of Energy (DOE) will develop a quantum computing project as part of this initiative. The government has promised $ 1.2 billion over five years to promote quantum computing. The Department of Energy has also announced an additional $ 80 million for quantum research.

The US Government has also established the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Board, which consists of 22 experts from industry, research, and federal agencies.

In 2020, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Science Foundation, and the Ministry of Energy announced a $ 1 billion fund to establish 12 AI and Quantum Information Science Research Centers nationwide.

China

2017, in the Chinese Communist Party 19th National Congress, Xi Jinping Jintao, China has declared that must emerge as a world leader in innovation in 2035.

China has made a large investment in quantum computing and has become a force to consider. In 2016, the Chinese government announced its 13th five-year plan. The project has begun megaprojects of quantum computing and communications, including the expansion of the country’s quantum communications infrastructure, the development of general quantum computer prototypes, and practical quantum simulators. China is also building a national laboratory for quantum information science with an initial funding of $ 1 billion.

Canada

Canada is slowly catching up as the forefront of quantum computing. Over the last decade, Canada has invested more than $ 1 billion. In addition, countries are studying their expertise, expanding public-private partnerships, and innovation is driving national quantum computing development.

Canada has D-Wave Systems, one of the largest private sector companies in quantum computing. Last March, Canada began developing its national investment strategy. Under this strategy, the government has funded D-Wave Systems with $ 33 million as part of a large $ 100 million investment in quantum technology.

In exchange for public funding, D-Wave will invest more than $ 400 million in R & D, create more than 200 jobs and employ up to 10 students annually.

England

The UK Government has invested heavily in innovation and development in the field of quantum computing. In 2013, the UK became Europe’s first country to announce its own quantum strategy, investing 370 million in the first five years. In 2019, the government promised 153 million for the development of quantum technology, bringing the total investment to 1 billion. In addition, the private sector has invested $ 200 million. The government wants to quickly increase R & D investment to 2.4 percent of GDP.

In addition, the UK has established the National Quantum Computing Center under the UK Research and Technology Innovation Organization to promote collaboration with industry and universities.

Germany

Germany is one of Europe’s leading countries in terms of financing quantum computing. In 2018, the German government allocated 650 million over four years to build the quantum computing market. Recently, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced funding for a 2 billion innovation program for quantum technology, including the development of two quantum computers.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently launched a national strategy. This is a $ 1.8 billion worth of five-year plan to fund research in quantum technology, communications, and sensing. The French government plans to invest $ 200 million annually over the next five years. The remaining 800 million comes from industry, European funding and investors in the French startup ecosystem. President Macron said efforts are being made to join a major trio of quantum nations, including the United States and China.

Russia

In 2020, the Russian government announced an investment of $ 790 million in the development of practical quantum computing technology. The government plans to establish a new National Quantum Institute to adopt international best practices and resources from universities, research institutes, technology companies and start-ups.

Japan

Japan plans to invest $ 270 million in quantum computing technology over a 10-year period. The country has also launched an initiative to advance research and development in quantum computing. According to media reports, Japan aims to build a full-fledged quantum computer for a wide range of applications by 2039.

Korea

In 2019, the South Korean government announced an investment of $ 40 million to develop ICT-specific technologies, including core quantum computing. The fund will be released in 5 years.

The government also plans to complete the development of a practical 5-qubit quantum computer system with more than 90% reliability by 2023.

India

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that in the 2020 budget, the government will allocate Rs 800 billion over five years to the National Mission on Quantum Technology and Applications (NM-QTA).

