How to Take Better Night Photos: 5 Tips for iPhone 12, Galaxy S21, or Other Phone Cameras





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

With the introduction of night mode on recent mobile phones such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you can now take beautiful pictures even at midnight. And the best part is that you don’t have to worry about a few minutes of exposure or a tripod as you would have to do with a DSLR. In fact, no additional equipment is needed.

A recent night mode shootout shows how much better the 12 Pro Max is over the S21 Ultra and Google Pixel 5.

But getting the images you’re really proud of isn’t just about waiting in the dark and whiplashing your phone. There’s still a bit of work to be done to get the shots that make Instagram like.

Here are my top tips on how to get great images at night on your phone.

1. I know how to enable night mode

If your smartphone has night mode, it’s important to make sure it’s actually active before you start shooting. Phones such as the iPhone 12 series will automatically start night mode when the phone detects that you are in a dark place. On some Android smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, you may find certain shooting modes that you need to use to capture the best low light images.

If you don’t know how to use your phone, or if you have at least one on your phone, you’ll need to quickly search Google for your model and “night mode” to answer your questions, as options may vary from phone to phone. ..

These evening photos were made even more vibrant and dazzling by these incredible Christmas lights that decorate the pillars.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET2.Look for light

Phones like the new iPhone ($ 599 on Apple) and modern Galaxy phones can take amazingly low-light images, but you need some light in your shots to create compelling images. .. Therefore, heading to the darkest part of the forest may not give good results. Instead, you’ll find a light source in the form of streetlights, shop window displays, and perhaps holiday festive lighting, so head towards a densely populated area like the city center (needed for COVID-19). Take all precautions).

3. Wait for your moment

People are often photographed as subjects in great photographs of cities and streets. Nights are the best time to take those pictures. However, if the light is restricted, you need to make sure that the person is exactly where they want it. This may require some patience.

I’m really happy with both of these night mode images, both of which are highly timing dependent-on the left, it was about that lonely person walking in the main light pool on the ground. On the right was about capturing past speeding cycling.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

For example, let’s say you’re shooting a road illuminated by a streetlight. Each lamp emits a pool of light that, when someone passes through it, temporarily lights up in the dark before it becomes effectively invisible again. In that case, my advice is to put your finger on the shutter button to prepare the shot. It may take a few minutes, but in the end someone may be able to get a shot exactly through that pool of light. Such patience can really be rewarded.

4. Steadily

The mobile phone’s night mode does not require a tripod like long exposures on DSLRs, but best results can be obtained by keeping the mobile phone as stationary as possible when taking images. If you don’t have a tripod, look for a low wall, trash can, or something that can stabilize your phone while you’re taking a shot.

If there is nothing nearby, you can stabilize your smartphone by holding it firmly with both hands, keeping it very close to your chest and pushing your elbows toward your abdomen. This helps reduce the natural wobbling of the hands and can make a difference in getting clearer images.

I love black and white editing of night photos. I think the natural contrast of bright street lights on a shaded background translates very well into a monochrome image.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET5.Edit the shot

Like any good photo, taking a picture is only half the story. Editing it is the best way to transform it into a real work of art. I use Adobe Lightroom Mobile for most of my editing, but Google’s Snapseed is also very powerful and completely free on iOS and Android.

By its very nature, night photos can be quite dark, so you may want to start by increasing the exposure. However, be careful. For images in dark places, the brighter the image, the worse the image noise (blurred particles), even in good night mode shots. You may need to reduce some of the highlights (especially when capturing bright streetlights) and raise the shadows a bit to balance them. Pay attention to the details and be careful not to push too much.

From then on, it depends on how it looks, so try out the tools available to see what you can do. Personally, night scenes often look like black-and-white images because the natural contrast between bright light and dark backgrounds is good for black-and-white conversion.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

