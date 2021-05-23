How to copy from iPhone and paste to Mac





Universal Clipboard supports Apple devices up to 9 years ago, allowing you to transfer text, photos and videos with a simple copy-and-paste operation.

Apple has adopted one of the most commonly used computer operations, copy and paste, and has improved it so that iPhone and Mac owners can copy it to one device and move it to another. I made it possible to paste. Known as the “universal clipboard,” this feature can save you a surprising amount of time compared to email and messaging text. It works from the iPod Touch to the iPad, and all combinations of these four Apple technologies.

Transferring data between Apple devices is quick and easy because it’s built into macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. For example, the best way to easily move iPhone files to Mac is to use AirDrop. Some of Apple’s Continuity features focus on speeding up and simplifying this communication. The handoff allows users to start working on their Mac, pick it up on their iPhone, and finish it on their iPad. Most Continuity features work equally across iPhones, iPod Touches, iPads, and Macs, but some are only available when combined with an Apple Watch that can unlock iPhones and Mac computers, while others with iPads. Some are specific to the Mac combination. ..

While Apple’s universal clipboard feature makes it quick and easy to copy text, photos, and even videos between iPhone and Mac, there are some requirements to enjoy this convenience. First, the device must be signed in with the same Apple ID. This is to protect the privacy of the user and the contents of the clipboard are only available to the owner. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and handoff must be turned on in the Settings app. Finally, support for this feature requires an iPhone, iPad, or Mac desktop released after 2012, or an iPod Touch or MacBook manufactured after 2015. This is a very comprehensive list, so most Apple devices have this simple copy-and-paste feature that works across devices.

How to use Apple’s universal clipboard

If you use a compatible iPhone, Mac, or other Apple device, the universal clipboard should work automatically. The magic of copying to one device and pasting to another occurs behind the scenes where the operating system manages the details. Clipboard transfer is available for a limited time if the second device is asleep or powered off. For the most reliable use, it is best to wake up each before copying. Then you have enough time to migrate and paste. Apple doesn’t share the exact time allowed between copy and paste actions, but tests have allowed more than a minute when the iPhone and Mac are up. If you’re using Apple’s shortcut app to automate the process on iOS or iPad OS, you can set the copy action to keep the clipboard locally. That is, the information copied by the shortcut is not available on the universal clipboard.

Apple’s universal clipboard feature was a bit unreliable a few years ago, but over time, with continuous software updates, perhaps due to the increased speed and bandwidth available with the latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies. Improved with. Troubleshooting techniques consist of making sure Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and handoff are all enabled, and if they aren’t working, turning these settings off and back on. Another detail to check is that all devices are signed in to the same Apple ID. Some Continuity features are very dramatic, such as using your iPad as a second monitor on your Mac computer or unlocking your iPhone on your Apple Watch. However, the universal clipboard can be the most useful in everyday life, allowing you to automatically transfer text, photos, and videos between devices with a simple copy and paste.

