PUBG Mobile India player data is still online, is it a threat to Battlegrounds Mobile India?





PUBG Mobile has been banned in India, and developer Krafton recently announced Battlegrounds Mobile India for players as an alternative to the popular BR title. However, while the game is banned, user data from accounts created in the country will remain accessible, according to a report from the Indian newspaper.Also read-PUBGMobilesIndian version BattlegroundsMobile India should be banned: APMLA writes to PM Modi

Earlier reports revealed that PUBG Mobile user accounts and inventories will be migrated to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India BR game, but the new report shows that PUBG Mobile user data for Indian accounts remains the same. Publication independently validated the accessibility of user data on the server.Read Also-Top 5 Battleground Mobile India Choices You Can Play Now

“Kraftons PUBG Mobile holds data from Tencents PUBG Mobile. A quick look at the personal accounts of Kraftons PUBG Mobile (which can be played to some extent by informal means in India) shows that all the accounts that have been accumulated over the years at Tencents PUBG Mobile. It turns out that the data hasn’t been compromised. This included rewards, statistics, and other unlockable stuff that PUBG Mobile has earned since its launch in India. Nevertheless, everything was intact, “the publication claims.Read also-How to get a PUBG Mobile redemption code for May 2021 Earn free benefits such as skins, cancers, cosmetics and premium items

Suspicious data transfer of PUBG Mobile India player to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Given that the game isn’t available on Indian servers, the publication probably used a VPN to validate it. Last year, following the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, there was a flood of reports due to the surge in VPN usage. The publication further states that carrying over data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India is unlikely, as the only reason to bring a new BR game is to have no “relationship” with Tencent’s PUBG.

In particular, Krafton pays close attention to Battlegrounds Mobile India’s privacy rules. The developer of the privacy policy states that players under the age of 18 must obtain content from their parents / guardians in order to play the game. In addition, players under the age of 18 can only play the game for 3 hours a day. The game also has in-app purchases. However, while the PUBG Mobile India user data remains the same, the question arises as to whether the new Battlegrounds Mobile India poses a data privacy threat. The developers are silent about the new BR title and just revealed that there is PUBG Mobile’s popular Sanhok map. The new Battleground Mobile India is widely expected to be released on June 18th.

