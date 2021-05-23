Competition between masks, Bezos extends to this month | Business





In a recently distributed leaflet at Washington Capitol Hill, Elon Musk SpaceX is the only source of $ 10 billion that the law currently under consideration links NASA’s lunar plans with space leadership to China. Warned that he would reward Jeff Bezos.

The Bezos Blue Origin Space Company countered quickly and powerfully: lies. Lying down. A lie, it stated each claim in the SpaceXs treatise. And added: Elon Musk is afraid … a little competition?

The duel document is the latest tension in the long and boiling competition between the two wealthiest men in the world and the billionaire Space Baron, who have flew over the years for the privatization of manned space exploration. It is a point. Musk and Bezos fought for the Kennedy Space Center launch pad, for patents for landing rockets, and argued who actually did the feat first.

MusksSpaceX and BezosAmazon are also competing to place thousands of satellites in Earth’s orbit capable of transmitting Internet signals to ground stations on Earth.

Currently, they are competing for another award to land the first astronaut on the moon since the last Apollo program visited the moon in 1972.

Last month, SpaceX won the coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft that allows NASA astronauts to enter and leave the moon as part of the Space Agency’s Artemis program. It was a great win that no one but NASA had expected, especially as Blue Origin and its national teams Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper finished first in the first contract round. But in the final round of its first mission to the Moon, SpaceX defeated Blue Origin as well as another bidder, Dynetics, an Alabama-based defense industry contractor.

But almost immediately, both defeated companies shouted fouls and filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office, claiming that procurement was flawed. But Blue Origin went one step further and urged Congress to insist that NASA should give two contracts to what is known as the Human Landing System (HLS).

And recently, Senator Maria Cantwell, chairman of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Commission, came to help Blue Origins by adding wording to another bill now known as the US Innovation Competition Law, NASA. Demanded that a second contract be given to Congress and Congress said it should spend an additional $ 10 billion to fund it.

The amendment has been voted by the committee and is heading for a vote in the Senate. To be legal, you still have to go through the House of Representatives, and in the midst of a pandemic, the budget still needs to fund high-value questions of $ 10 billion. The controversy continued recently when the bill was amended that NASA administrators could not change, terminate, or revoke SpaceX’s contract.

Still, Kantwells’ amendment shows that Bezos is gaining more influence in the country’s capital. Bezos Amazon was one of Kantwells’ largest donors while in the Senate. Given that Cantwell represents Washington, the home of both Amazon and Blue Origin, this fix is ​​probably not surprising.

In recent years, Blue Origin has also become more active in its national capital. According to spending tracking OpenSecrets.org, lobbying last year spent nearly $ 2 million, up from just over $ 400,000 in 2015. The company’s political action committee also increased donations, spending $ 22,000 in 2016 and $ 320,000 in 2020.

The amendment quickly became another issue. SpaceX first hit: Cantwell’s fix undermines the federal procurement process, rewards Jeff Bezos with the distribution of the only $ 10 billion source, and spans the NASA Artemis program for years. The leaflet said it would throw it into a proceeding.

Blue Origin and its contractors said they lost the HLS competition after proposing an inferior solution at a price more than double the winning bid.He added that even if SpaceX wins the competition, the fix will create something that is virtually the only source of information. [award] To Blue Origin without competing in violation of contract competition law.

The leaflet said Blue Origin received hundreds of millions of dollars in awards from NASA and the Pentagon for a preliminary contract, but the government chose not to proceed with Blue Origin after all major development contracts.

According to SpaceX, Bezos has not manufactured any rockets or spacecraft that can reach orbit. That’s the point where Mask amplified on Twitter, and the company said it couldn’t launch it (to get it on track).

Blue Origin punched back with its own flyer for lawmakers. Elon Musk reiterates the value of competition, but when it comes to NASA’s human landing system, he said he wants it all for himself. Musk said he had sued the Air Force for the right to compete with the United Launch Alliance for the Pentagon launch contract.

A company called SpaceXs has accused the fix of being a false landmark for Blue Origin and said the fix would allow two teams to build landers. The two providers ensure safety and mission success through different redundancy approaches, while driving competition to control costs.

NASA’s selection process was different for each bidder, and SpaceX claimed that it was allowed to change the bid price based on new budget information provided by NASA that was not provided to other bidders.

That’s not the only NASA bias towards SpaceX, according to Blue Origin. Blue Origin has accused the space agency of accidentally downgrading some of the technical designs it had previously reviewed, approved, and accepted. In addition, by choosing only SpaceX NASA, SpaceX’s ability to provide the proposed solution Starship and the new Super Heavy Booster, despite the very complex and risky NASA itself described in the selection document. He added that there is a risk that the country will return completely to the moon.

NASA wants to sign two contracts, but has only one money.Initially, NASA stated that it does not support any budget for the current fiscal year. [contract] award. As a result, SpaceX has been allowed to update its $ 2.9 billion bid payment schedule to stay within NASA’s current budget.

NASA said SpaceX’s new payment schedule does not offer an overall price cut, and SpaceX is prohibited from modifying content within its technical and administrative proposals. According to NASA, SpaceX scored higher than Blue Origin in its management evaluation.

Musk and Bezos founded a space exploration company in 2000 at about the same time as Blue Origin. SpaceX in 2002. But SpaceX moved much faster and did much more. It first put the rocket into orbit in 2008, and then won favorable contracts with NASA and the Pentagon. NASA relies on the company to fly cargo and supplies to the International Space Station, and since last year SpaceX has launched three missions to orbiting laboratories with astronauts.

In contrast, Blue Origin moves at a slower pace, mimicking the mascot turtle. The rocket does not reach orbit while flying 15 times in New Shepard’s vehicle and preparing to fly its first mission with humans. Rather, it touches the edge of the universe about 65 miles above and then falls back to Earth.

After losing a favorable deal with the Pentagon, the company said the first flight of a giant New Glenn rocket capable of orbiting the payload would be postponed until late next year. Originally, Bezos said he would fly by 2020.

Bezos said he would resign from Amazon’s CEO later this year, saying that much of the space community, including Mask, wants to pay more attention to Blue Origin.

SpaceXs President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell filmed the slow progress of Blue Origins at the 2019 conference.

Engineers will think better when they are pushed hardest to do great things in a very short period of time with very few resources. Not when you have 20 years, Shotwell said. I don’t think there is motivation or motivation there.

Getting going was a point of tension between companies. In 2013, when SpaceX was negotiating from NASA to lease the launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Blue Origin intervened saying they wanted a shot to compete for the pad.

Musk was furious when he pointed out that Blue Origin hadn’t put the rocket in orbit yet. The mask is an email to SpaceNews saying that Pad 39A intends if they somehow appear in vehicles that meet NASA’s manned criteria that can be docked with the space station over the next five years. Said. Their needs.

But he added: Frankly, I think you’re more likely to find a unicorn dancing in a duct of fire.

The following year, Blue Origin patented SpaceX’s perfect work, landing a rocket booster at sea, which others had thought of as well. SpaceX challenged the patent and won. In an interview with The Post at the time, Musk said it was clearly ridiculous to try to patent what people had been discussing for half a century.

The following year, Blue Origin landed one of New Shepard’s vehicles, which Twitter Bezos called the rarest beast of a used rocket.

Not uncommon, Musk tweeted in a reply, pointing out the fact that SpaceX had previously launched and landed a test rocket in the air hundreds of feet.

The following month, Bezos tweeted when SpaceX landed the Falcon 9 rocket for the first time. Welcome to the club! The Falcon 9 rocket was much more powerful than New Shepard and returned to Earth from carrying the payload into orbit, so Mask considered it a jab.

Musk issued another statement earlier this month when SpaceX landed one of the Starship prototypes for the first time. It was the first flight of a vehicle to be used to fly NASA astronauts to the moon since SpaceX won a contract demonstrating its serious commitment to the development of actual flight hardware.

It intends to make another statement when it tries to refly the car that the test flight Musk recently said may come soon. We also plan to get the starship on track later this year.

