Destiny 2s Reborn Vault Of Glass is an obvious hit

Well, I stayed up very late last night. One of Destiny 2 repleased the arrival of the Vault of Glass for the wedding, not because he was stuck in the Knights Templar or Ateon. Instead, I looked at the Worlds First finish and some of my favorite player’s runs to measure the reaction of the community before jumping into myself this week as contest mode is about to be deactivated.

Everything seems to show clear facts: this is a pretty big win for Bungie. Bungie is nostalgic, balancing the very tricky idea of ​​reviving the beloved classic Destiny raid and updating it to raise challenges in the current sandbox.

In general, most of the Vault of Glass is the same as before. Yes, I was a little disappointed. I wasn’t surprised to tie it to the current Vex season and unlock it afterwards, but Vault exists not only in space and time, but also outside the Destinys Season Pass. This is because it will be the first free game. Bungie content has vaulted 5 free raids in Beyond Light, raiding all players. So I thought it made some sense to be disconnected.

Among the minor ones like Wyvern and Overlord Minotaur, the main change made to the raid is the evolution of Oracle’s mechanics from the first game in both the Knights Templar and Ateon arenas. Instead of just destroying the oracles when you see them, you need to listen to the Vex songs, see the order in which they appear, and destroy the oracles in that order. It’s a simple twist, but it’s the last spin of Ateon, which really made encounters like Templar really difficult and fought as thrilling as any other brand new boss battle we saw in World First Race.

It continues the Destiny 2 tradition of wanting a lot of communication between raid teams, and callouts go beyond the key to this mechanism. Especially among the Thrones of Ateon, the team struggled to find the right way to identify the oracle (Close! Sorta Close! Super close!) And it may have to settle on terms for the community to move forward. Something you can’t do.

World First Contest Mode / Challenge Race went relatively smoothly. There are some error codes and there seems to be a slate of bugs related to the relic not working as expected, so you may need to sort it. Bungee warned the team not to try in advance, no one had ever seen Ateon knocked off the edge.

Although not aesthetic, the loot has been updated in terms of functionality. There’s a VoG-specific mod slate that may not be that important at the moment, but it’s certainly important when master mode rolls around in a few weeks. When it comes to gear, it’s all classic. There is no updated design, at least until the Timelost version is here. Also, classics such as Fatebringer, Vision of Confluence, and Found Verdict have no fixed rolls as they mix a lot of Destiny 2 perks, including both the new and one new of the season, the Rewind Rounds. Something unique to VoG weapons that can replenish magazines based on weapon hits.

Yesterday’s race had a traditional world-first feel, and the team that cleared it earlier than anyone else, Clan Elysium, said that I was a team of players who had never played the original VoG. I think at all. We’ve seen many Vault of Glass veterans wrestle with new mechanics and challenge modifiers, paving the way for young blood victory here. Things are getting much easier now, but challenge mode has been lifted and regular raids are open to everyone. However, Challenge and Master Mode will come later.

The method of reviving the Vault of Glass may not have worked for Bungie, but it circumvented all timelines and, in fact, this is a very good idea and reached a method that ran almost without problems. Did. If this is the standard Bungie has set for the return of old raids, definitely take a look at all of them.

