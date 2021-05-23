M1 iPad Pro can download iPad OS software updates via 5G





When the M1 iPad Pro officially went on sale, Apple began updating parts of its support page to add new launch details. With one of these, the company explains what users can do with the M1 iPad Pro via 5G.

The 5G model of the 5th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the 3rd generation 11-inch iPad Pro allows users to enable “higher data usage capabilities for apps and system tasks.”

“This includes high-quality FaceTime, high-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, and iPad OS updates via mobile phones. This setting allows third-party apps to become more cellular. You can also use the data to improve your experience. This is the default setting for some unlimited data plans, depending on your carrier. This setting uses more cellular data. “

With 5G M1 iPad Pro enabled, users can decide whether to allow more data in 5G. For example, standard mode enables automatic updates and background tasks in cellular and uses standard video and FaceTime quality settings.

The user can also enable the low data mode option. This helps reduce Wi-Fi and cellular data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.

Apart from the M1 iPad Pro, so far only the iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity. According to Apple, when 5G is enabled, there are three different icons that users can see.

5G: The carrier’s 5G network is available and the iPad can connect to the internet via that network. Not available in all regions. 5G +: A high frequency version of the carrier, 5G, is available or the iPad is actively connected over its network. Not available in all regions. 5G UW: A high frequency version of the carrier, 5G, is available or the iPad is actively connected over its network. Not available in all regions.

iPad settings[セルラーデータ]Tabs allow users to choose how to use 5G networks on their tablets.

5G Auto: Enables smart data mode. If 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably good experience, the iPad will automatically switch to LTE to save battery life. 5G On: Use 5G networks whenever available. This can shorten battery life. LTE: Use only LTE networks, even if 5G is available.

