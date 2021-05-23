Android 12 features that Apple should adopt for iOS 15





We reviewed the details of Android 12 at Google’s I / O developer conference last week. It will debut on Google Pixel 6 smartphones this fall. The new operating system is designed to make your phone or tablet feel more personal by adding security and privacy tools and allowing you to customize the look. Android 12 is built to improve integration with other Android and Chrome devices. The announcement came just weeks before Apple’s developer conference, WWDC, with the potential for a new version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 15.

Android 12 was first announced in February and is now available for download as a beta. The new OS provides general cleanup for Android, while at the same time making Android look one of the biggest overhauls in a few years. Sameer Samat, Google’s vice president of product management for Android and Google Play, described Android 12 as “the most personal operating system ever.”

Android 12 has some new features that seem to be inspired by iOS 14, but there are three Android 12 features that Ithink Apple needs to implement in iOS 15.

Disable camera and microphone across iPhone

The Android 12 menu bar has a new indicator that shows when the app uses the camera or microphone. This is similar to what Apple did with iOS 14, but Google offers significant improvements. A system-wide button has been added to turn on and off camera and microphone access in Android’s Quick Settings, which is the equivalent of the iOS Control Center. When you open an app that uses them, like the camera app, you’ll only see a black screen that normally shows live feeds from the camera.

Google

iOS 15 needs to add a way to completely disable the camera and microphone across the iPhone. You can now go to the privacy menu of the Settings app and select an app that has access to your camera. It’s not exactly the same, it’s boring. The new control panel buttons are easy to use and you can see that your iPhone’s camera or microphone is turned off.

For some, it’s all safe to be able to kill the iPhone’s camera and microphone. However, it also adds a level of certainty in situations where recording is prohibited.

The only wrinkle I can see is that people unintentionally disable the camera and microphone and think the iPhone is broken. But that’s why there’s an Apple Store, right?

iOS 15 needs an easy way to view your privacy settings

Android 12 offers significant improvements to protect your privacy. The new privacy dashboard shows apps that use information and sensors such as data, cameras, microphones, locations, contacts, and media. This interface provides an accessible overview of app privacy across your device and can be revoked.

Google didn’t talk much about ad tracking. Apple cracked down on the release of iOS 14.5. Google makes money from ads, so if a company provides a way to turn off ad tracking, it would be complicated to say the least.

Google

The iOS 14 Settings app’s privacy menu allows you to view all kinds of information that the app can access, from contacts and photos to cameras and health data. The list is impressive at the same time and overwhelming at the same time. We welcome a simplified version of iOS 15. Apple can model the revised privacy menu based on the layout that Screen Time is currently using. This will give you a simplified view with easy access to more detailed information.

Make iOS 15 more customizable

In a Google I / O keynote, Matas Duarte, vice president of material design for the company, said: Express their individuality and demand control from technology. We believe this is an industry-wide challenge. Acknowledge that emotions are essential and beauty is personal. “

Google

Duarte continued to question whether form follows function, not function. It sounds like a reversal of a well-trodden design cliché, but he gave an example of what he meant. You can change the look and feel of your smartphone’s apps and interfaces. Pessimists in me were immediately worried that this might be like giving a 4-year-old child a 152-pack of crayons to paint. However, this turned out to be a compromise between personal taste and color science.

On Android 12, when you select a photo as your lock screen wallpaper, an optional color extraction tool uses an algorithm to identify the color of your photo and provide a palette of related colors for system-wide use. Colors are used in notification shades, lock screens, volume controls, widgets, settings and apps.

Traditionally, Apple has limited the look and design of operating systems and themes. The iPhone 12, newiPad Air, and colorful new iMac are examples of how Apple has evolved to offer more choices. Hope you can see more of these colors in iOS 15. But I want more than the ability to choose colors and design themes. I want Apple to customize iOS 15 entirely.

One of the quieter additions iOS 14 brought was the ability to change the default app for email and internet browsing. You can now set a third-party app such as Firefox as your default browser and Gmail as your default email app. We hope iOS 15 will further customize the default app and provide a way to change the look of the iOS interface as well as light and dark modes.

For more information on Android 12, check out Android 12’s new app privacy features and how to use the best new Android 12 features. For more information on iOS 15, see the iOS 15 Rumor Summary.

