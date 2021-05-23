Homepod Airpods that support Apple Music lossless audio in the update will not continue to work





Apple said in a support document that the Homepod will support Apple Music’s latest feature, lossless audio, in the next update of its speakers.

However, the new announcement by Cupertino is different from the original statement. Initially, it was said that not all HomePod and AirPods variations support Apple Music’s lossless audio.

Now, the great news is that Apple has changed its mind. And now it’s clear that both the HomePod and HomePod Mini will be able to play high-quality audio from Apple Music. It’s exciting to hear the above speakers play music with uncompromising quality.

(Photo: by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) San Francisco, CA-February 9: Customers test their new Apple HomePod at the Apple Store in San Francisco, CA on February 9, 2018. Apple’s new HomePod is available today in the Apple Store in the US, UK and Australia. The HomePod retails for $ 349.

“HomePod and HomePod mini are currently using AAC to ensure excellent audio quality,” Apple wrote in its support documentation. Lossless support will be provided in a future software update. ”

Apple Music and Lossless Audio

Apple Music announced on May 17th that it will support both lossless audio and spatial audio. It’s been a few months since Spotify made fun of releasing a similar feature.

However, unlike Spotify’s HiFi (slightly higher than the basic premium plan), Apple Music has two new features in the basic hierarchy. At the time of writing, the former lossless audio has not yet been released.

Deezer and Amazon, on the other hand, provided the audio features mentioned above even before Apple offered them.

Billboard reported that Amazon lowered Amazon Music HD to $ 9.99 on the same day in response to the launch of Cupertino. It is now competing for the same price as Apple Music.

The Verge also said that Apple’s entire library of 75 million songs would be lossless quality by the end of 2021.

(Photo by Stephen Lam / Getty Images) San Francisco, CA-September 7: Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller launches AirPods at launch event in San Francisco, CA on September 7, 2016. Announced. Apple Inc. will announce the latest version of the smartphone, which is expected to be the iPhone 7. The tech giant is also rumored to be announcing updates to Apple Watch wearable devices.

Apple AirPods will remain left behind

According to Tech Radar, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and even the finest AirPods Max don’t support lossless audio for connectivity issues.

Even AirPods lines and Beats wireless headphones use Bluetooth to play music from any device. The above products could only play the AAC Bluetooth codec, which is not the file type used by lossless music.

