7 things you didn’t know you could do with a robot vacuum





Smart vacuum cleaners like the iRobot Roomba i7 + and Roborock S6 MaxV are best known for their ability to automatically clean your home, but have you noticed that robot vacuums can do more than that? Yes, there is an expectation of cleaning our home. However, you may be surprised by the technology built into today’s bots.

Depending on the model, the robot vacuum may be packed with other features. This makes it far more practical than a vacuum cleaner. Here are seven things you didn’t know you could do with a robot vacuum.

Robot vacuums can find specific areas that are clean

Cleaning the entire room is recommended at least once a week, but there may be only certain areas that are dirty. For example, suppose you’re eating rice for dinner one night and you have small grains around your kitchen table. iRobot Roomba i7 + is just one of many products that can do this.

You don’t want to order your robot vacuum to clean the entire space just for the table. The good news is that Roomba and other types of robot vacuums look good. That is, it focuses on a specific area. This feature is most often available on models with smart maps.

You can ask a robot vacuum to clean around certain fixtures in your house, such as coffee tables, entrances, and cafeteria tables. When finished, return to the dock to charge.

Robot Vacuum Can Act As Security For Your Home John Verasco / Digital Trends

New models of robot vacuums are equipped with “eyes” that help recognize and avoid objects and obstacles. While many models use lidar to perform the same tasks, dashcam-based robot vacuums can actually double as home security.

Sure, a thief might look for a security camera, but who do you think looks down on the prying eyes? Robot vacuums such as the Roborock S6 MaxV, LG CordZero ThinQ, and Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI all include this feature.

Robot vacuums can act as ancillary lines of defense and additional security in your home, although it shouldn’t be your main form of home security.

Robot vacuums are smart enough to detect poop

Everyone has heard a horror story: a pet has an accident at home, a robot vacuum grabs it and smears it on the entire house and carpet, usually ending in some form of catastrophic event. The stories are fun to read, but when it happens to you, they aren’t much more fun.

The good news is that robot vacuum manufacturers are aware of this particular issue and have begun designing robot vacuums with the ability to recognize and avoid poops. Trifo Lucy is an example of a model that can do this.

360 Smart Life Robot Vacuum Cleaner is another. Most robot vacuums with poop avoidance do this with a more detailed navigation sensor, recognizing small objects and turning around them.

Your robot vacuum can clean a specific room

On a dry and dusty day outside, the front door of a house can quickly set in the soil. Instead of breaking the vacuum, just ask the robot vacuum to clean that particular room.

Most robot vacuums have this feature if you are using the smart mapping feature. If you’re connected to a smart assistant such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home, simply ask the assistant to vacuum and clean the space.

Take the time to fully map your home before assigning a specific name to each area. It’s much easier to clean than to vacuum the entire house just to clean one space.

Your Robot Vacuum Can Empty Itself John Verasco / Digital Trends

One of the drawbacks of many robot vacuums is that you have to empty the trash after 1-2 hours of cleaning. Depending on how dirty your house is, you may need to empty your robot vacuum more often. But what if it could empty itself?

Some robot vacuums are compatible with base stations such as the iRobot Roomba i7 +. This robot vacuum automatically cleans your house until the trash can is full. When the Trash is full, it returns to the base station and is empty. If it is still charged and cleaning is not complete, restart the job from where it left off.

The base station also needs to be emptied, but the hypoallergenic bag contains one to two months of dirt and dust at a time, which can improve the air quality of the house without letting the dust escape. I will.

Your robot vacuum can create and recognize virtual barriers

Face it: There are several places you don’t want to go with your robot vacuum. The area under the entertainment center is often dusty, but the cables are also scattered. Even if the robot vacuum can move over the cord, the cord is more likely to loosen than zero.

Maybe you have a Trump house in one room of your house and you don’t want to vacuum it. OK. That’s less likely, but whatever the reason you want to keep the robot vacuum away, you can create a virtual barrier in most apps that the vacuum doesn’t pass through.

As long as the robot maps the room using certain technologies, such as light detection and lidar sensors, you will know the layout of the room. This allows you to set up virtual barriers and fences to keep rooms out. Specific location. The Eufy RoboVac L70 can do this. This can easily be done from the corresponding mobile app using a robot vacuum. This is an easy way to prevent your pet from hitting or underneath something that gets caught in the water bowl.

Robot vacuums can detect edges and prevent them from falling

Many people are worried that a robot vacuum will knock down the stairs, but that’s not something you need to worry about. At the bottom of most robot vacuums is a special cliff sensor that always emits a signal. This sensor measures the time it takes for the signal to return, and after a certain amount of time, the robot vacuum will recognize that the signal is on a cliff or edge.

This means that the robot vacuum can effectively clean to the end of the step without stepping over it. The wheels are located near the center of the device, so the sensor detects the cliff long before it falls out of balance.

